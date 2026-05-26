(ATLANTA, GA) - “The loss of life in a traffic crash is always heartbreaking, and today’s tragic incident in Fulton County has left a family, friends, and an entire community mourning an unimaginable loss.

Preliminary information shows that earlier today, at around 2:40 p.m., a Georgia State Trooper attempted to stop a Hyundai Elantra traveling west on Interstate 20 in Fulton County for speeding, 90 mph in a 55 mph zone. The driver, later identified as 26-year-old Fre’shun Tyai White of Marietta, Georgia, initially slowed down before suddenly speeding away, crossing all lanes of Interstate 20 west. White exited onto the Boulevard exit ramp before abruptly merging back onto Interstate 20 west, nearly causing a crash. The initial Trooper was unable to safely follow White back onto Interstate 20 and was forced to exit onto Boulevard.

Another Trooper who was nearby saw White merge recklessly back into traffic and attempted to catch up to the vehicle. A short time later, and before that second trooper had caught up with him, White exited onto the Hill Street ramp at a high rate of speed. Investigators believe that White lost control, crossed Hill Street, and entered a gas station parking lot, where it struck a parked car. Ms. Chatanna Ohiyesha Patterson, age 51, was standing beside that vehicle and suffered fatal injuries from the impact. White, a passenger in his vehicle, and the driver of the parked car were seriously injured and transported to Grady Hospital. Fre’shun White has been charged with Vehicular Homicide 1st Degree and Serious Injury by Vehicle along with other related charges.

Tonight, a family is grieving the sudden loss of a loved one, and our thoughts remain with everyone impacted by this tragedy. Moments like this leave lasting pain for families, friends, witnesses, and the broader community. While the investigation remains ongoing, this incident serves as a painful reminder of the dangers created when drivers make reckless decisions and flee from law enforcement.”