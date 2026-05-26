Tom Woodard, Libertarian Candidate for Governor, endorses Spencer Pratt for Mayor of Los Angeles

Woodard believes that Pratt holds many Libertarian values with a Platform that resembles Woodard's.

His approach aligns with my Libertarian values to reduce the size and intrusion of government, which has led to disastrous results in my old stomping grounds.” — Tom Woodard

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tom Woodard , the Libertarian Candidate for Governor of California and founder of Plant With Purpose, today announced his endorsement of Spencer Pratt for Mayor of Los Angeles. “I was born and raised in Los Angeles County, and I am appalled at what the current leadership is willing to accept as reality,” said Woodard. “Decades of Democratic control have broken the fundamental relationship between government and the people — the duty to protect the common good. Instead, they have delivered bigger government, more intrusion into our lives, higher costs, and worsening results in public safety, homelessness, basic services and runaway costs.” “It is time to clean house, eject the current administration, and restore liberty and accountability in Los Angeles.” Woodard continued: “After reviewing Spencer Pratt’s platform, I am proud to endorse him for Mayor of Los Angeles. His approach aligns with my Libertarian values to reduce the size and intrusion of government, which has led to disastrous results in my old stomping grounds.” Spencer Pratt stands out by championing: Limited Government and Fiscal Responsibility: A return to core government functions instead of endless bureaucracy and waste. Government should not be a jobs program for bureaucrats or a slush fund for special interests. Public Safety and the Rule of Law: Strong support for law enforcement and enforcing laws equally — foundational Libertarian principles that protect individual rights and safe communities. Homelessness – Treatment First, Not Enablement: Spencer’s “Treatment-First” approach mirrors Tom Woodard’s own policy views. Billions spent with little results is unacceptable. We must reject the failed big-government model and prioritize real treatment for addiction and mental health, personal responsibility, and ending the enablement of encampments. Wildfire Prevention and Infrastructure Accountability: Practical stewardship that holds government entities like the DWP responsible, rather than expanding bureaucracy. This complements Woodard’s work founding Plant With Purpose and championing the Smart Conservation Revival — empowering people and communities instead of centralized control. Economic Freedom and Lower Costs: Reducing regulatory burdens on small businesses and protecting working families from runaway government costs — true Libertarian priorities that promote prosperity through freedom, not mandates. “Spencer Pratt represents the outsider energy and straight-talk California needs to push back against failed progressive policies,” Woodard concluded. “Libertarians believe government works best when it is limited, accountable, and focused on protecting individual rights and the common good — principles that have been abandoned in Los Angeles for far too long.” Woodard urged all Libertarians, independents, and freedom-minded Angelenos to support Spencer Pratt for Mayor in the June 2, 2026 primary.About Tom Woodard: Tom Woodard is the Libertarian Candidate for Governor of California and founder of Plant With Purpose, an organization dedicated to large-scale reforestation and community-driven environmental restoration.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.