Knitting Machines Market Projected to Reach US$ 9.7 Billion by 2033, Persistence Market Research Report

Knitting Machines Market

Growth is fueled by rising adoption of computerized knitting machines and expanding textile applications across multiple industries.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global knitting machines market is witnessing steady expansion as textile manufacturers increasingly adopt advanced automation technologies to improve production efficiency, fabric quality, and operational flexibility. Knitting machines are widely used in the production of apparel, sportswear, technical textiles, and industrial fabrics. The market is evolving rapidly with the integration of computerized systems, seamless knitting technologies, and 3D knitting capabilities, enabling manufacturers to reduce material waste and accelerate production cycles. Growing consumer demand for high-quality knitted garments and functional textiles is further strengthening market growth.

The global knitting machines market size is expected to be valued at US$ 6.1 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach US$ 9.7 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. This growth is largely driven by the rapid adoption of fully automatic computerized knitting machines across apparel and technical textile manufacturing industries. Circular knitting machines remain the leading segment due to their high production speed and extensive use in garment manufacturing. Geographically, Asia Pacific dominates the market owing to its strong textile manufacturing base, lower production costs, and large-scale apparel exports from countries such as China, India, Bangladesh, and Vietnam.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 & 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/35153

Key Highlights of the Knitting Machines Market

• Rising adoption of computerized knitting machines is accelerating textile manufacturing automation

• Seamless and 3D knitting technologies are gaining strong demand in apparel production

• Circular knitting machines remain the dominant product segment globally

• Asia Pacific leads the market due to its large textile and apparel manufacturing industry

• Technical textiles are creating new growth opportunities for knitting machine manufacturers

• Increasing demand for sportswear and functional fabrics is boosting machine adoption

Market Segmentation Analysis

The knitting machines market is segmented based on machine type, application, and end-user industry. By machine type, the market includes circular knitting machines, flat knitting machines, warp knitting machines, and computerized knitting systems. Circular knitting machines account for the largest market share because of their high productivity, efficient fabric production, and widespread use in apparel manufacturing. Flat knitting machines are increasingly used for producing customized garments and seamless knitwear, while warp knitting machines are gaining traction in technical textile applications.

Based on application, the market serves apparel, sportswear, technical textiles, medical textiles, automotive textiles, and industrial fabric manufacturing. Apparel manufacturing remains the leading application segment due to growing global fashion demand and fast-changing consumer preferences. Sportswear and athleisure products are also contributing significantly to market expansion, supported by rising fitness awareness and demand for comfortable fabrics. In addition, knitted textiles are increasingly being used in medical implants, automotive interiors, filtration products, and industrial safety materials, expanding the market beyond traditional clothing applications.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific dominates the global knitting machines market due to its strong textile manufacturing ecosystem and large apparel export industry. Countries such as China, India, Bangladesh, and Vietnam continue to invest heavily in modern textile production technologies to improve productivity and maintain global competitiveness. Rising labor costs are also encouraging manufacturers to adopt automated knitting systems for efficient large-scale production.

Europe represents a significant market driven by technological innovation and demand for premium textile machinery. Countries such as Germany and Italy are known for advanced knitting machine manufacturing and innovation in textile automation. North America is witnessing stable growth due to increasing demand for technical textiles, sportswear, and smart fabrics. Meanwhile, the Middle East and Africa are gradually emerging as potential markets as textile manufacturing investments continue to rise in developing economies.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/35153

Market Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

The knitting machines market is primarily driven by the growing demand for automated textile manufacturing systems that improve speed, precision, and production efficiency. The increasing adoption of seamless and 3D knitting technologies is helping manufacturers reduce fabric waste and meet changing fashion trends more effectively. Additionally, expanding applications of knitted textiles in medical, automotive, industrial, and sportswear sectors are creating sustained demand for advanced knitting machinery.

However, the market faces several restraints, including the high initial investment required for computerized knitting machines and advanced automation systems. Small and medium-sized textile manufacturers may find it difficult to adopt expensive machinery due to budget constraints. Furthermore, fluctuations in raw material prices and supply chain disruptions can impact production efficiency and machinery demand across textile industries.

Despite these challenges, the market presents strong growth opportunities through technological advancements and increasing demand for sustainable textile production. The rise of smart textiles, wearable fabrics, and eco-friendly knitting technologies is encouraging manufacturers to develop innovative machinery with enhanced digital capabilities. Growing adoption of Industry 4.0 solutions, including IoT-enabled knitting systems and AI-based production monitoring, is also expected to reshape the competitive landscape.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/35153

Company Insights

• Shima Seiki Manufacturing Ltd.

• Mayer & Cie. GmbH & Co. KG

• Santoni S.p.A.

• Terrot GmbH

• Pai Lung Machinery Mill Co., Ltd.

• Fukuhara Industrial & Trading Co., Ltd.

Recent developments in the market include the launch of advanced computerized knitting machines with integrated digital controls for higher production precision and lower energy consumption. Manufacturers are also investing in seamless and 3D knitting technologies to support sustainable apparel production and reduce textile waste across global supply chains.

𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

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