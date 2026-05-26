AFSBn-Korea welcomes Kromm, bids farewell to Thompson, in change of command ceremony

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea - Army Field Support Battalion-Korea conducted a change of command ceremony at the U.S. Army Garrison-Humphreys Family Theater, here, May 21.

AFSBn-Korea welcomed Lt. Col. Jeffrey A. Kromm Jr., who took the reins from outgoing commander Lt. Col. Brian E. Thompson Jr.

Kromm most recently served as the deputy G4, Eighth Army, at Camp Humphreys.

Thompson’s next assignment will be at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, where he will serve as the strategic plans officer in the Commanding General’s Initiatives Group, U.S. Army Materiel Command.

Col. Jason P. Book, commander, 403rd Army Field Support Brigade, who served as the event’s reviewing officer and keynote speaker, praised Thompson and welcomed Kromm.

“Brian has equipped this team with the tools and confidence to thrive, and I believe wholeheartedly that Jeff is the right leader to continue to guide this battalion forward. As we say goodbye to Lt. Col. Brian Thompson, it's difficult to capture the full impact of his leadership. Brian, you leave behind a legacy of excellence, humility, and readiness. Thank you for pouring yourself into this team,” Book said. “And now we welcome Lt. Col. Kromm, another exceptional leader and teammate, Jeff, you and I have crossed paths many times. I watched how you approach challenges calmly, deliberately, and with a clear understanding of how sustainment connects to operations. That mindset will serve this battalion tremendously.”

Thompson thanked attendees and highlighted Anvil Battalion accomplishments in his farewell remarks.

“Today is not about the commander, but rather how Team Anvil is executing a time-honored tradition to pass mission responsibility between leaders. As my time here ends, I reflect on how to best capture that and this organization's success. The battalion has had many challenges, successes, hardships, and most importantly, growth in the last two years,” Thompson said. “What you do is remarkable. To quote [Gen.] George Patton ‘wars may be fought with weapons, but they are won by people. It is the spirit of people who follow and the one that leads that gains the victory.’ I am forever grateful to have had this time with you all. Anvil 6 off the net.”

Kromm praised the Anvil Battalion team and expressed his eagerness to get started.

“This outstanding organization is absolutely phenomenal. I can see all the amazing things you've done, and over the last year, working with [AFSBn-Korea] has been absolutely incredible from the Eighth Army perspective,” Kromm said. “I've seen you accomplish incredible things. I look forward to working with you, getting to know all of you across the organization, and I'm excited to see what we'll accomplish as a team.”

AFSBn-Korea, the Anvil Battalion, falls under the 403rd Army Field Support Brigade, headquartered at Camp Henry, South Korea. The 403rd AFSB is one of seven brigades under the U.S. Army Sustainment Command, located at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois. ASC is a major subordinate command of U.S. Army Materiel Command, headquartered at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.