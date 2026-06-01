Fusion Worldwide Makes COMPUTEX Taipei Debut; Expanding Supply Chain Intelligence Presence in 2026

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fusion Worldwide , a global leader in open market electronic component sourcing and supply chain solutions, today announced its participation at COMPUTEX Taipei 2026, taking place June 2–5, 2026, at TaiNEX Hall 1, Booth I 1330.As Asia’s premier technology and electronics manufacturing exhibition, COMPUTEX brings together industry leaders shaping the future of AI, computing, and next generation infrastructure. Fusion Worldwide’s debut at the show marks a significant milestone in the company’s APAC growth, as it brings a differentiated focus on market intelligence, digital sourcing, and supply chain resilience to the COMPUTEX audience.“At a time when lead times can change overnight and component risk continues to increase, visibility and speed have become strategic advantages,”said Carissa Ng, Vice President of Sales at Fusion Worldwide. ““Our first appearance at COMPUTEX reflects how important Taiwan and the broader APAC ecosystem are to our customers. We’re here to help procurement and engineering teams move faster and smarter, combining real time market insight, digital sourcing, and quality assurance to protect production and performance.”In advance of COMPUTEX 2026 , Fusion Worldwide has also deployed Palantir’s operational analytics platform to integrate supply, demand, and pricing signals across its global network. By leveraging Palantir’s software , Fusion is strengthening how it detects market shifts, aligns sourcing and pricing strategies, and responds earlier to supply chain disruption. This unified operational view connects customer demand patterns, component level activity, pricing movement, and available supply, supporting more confident procurement decisions across volatile markets.What to Expect at the Fusion Worldwide Booth (I 1330):• Direct access to supply chain experts to discuss sourcing strategies, excess inventory mitigation, product lifecycle management, and cost optimization• Market transparency into extended lead times, pricing pressures, and high risk components impacting production plans• Printed copies of Fusion Worldwide’s latest State of the Industry Report, offering data driven insight into current market dynamics• Demonstrations of Fusion’s E-Commerce Platform, highlighting how digital commerce and instant availability are reshaping the open market.Attendees are encouraged to visit Booth I 1330 or pre book meetings with the Fusion Worldwide team during COMPUTEX Taipei 2026.About Fusion WorldwideFusion Worldwide is a global open market distributor of electronic components, offering sourcing, inventory management, market intelligence, and testing and authentication services. With offices across Asia, Europe, and the Americas, Fusion Worldwide helps manufacturers and OEMs mitigate supply chain risk and maintain continuity in volatile markets.For more information or to schedule a meeting at COMPUTEX, visit www.fusionww.com

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