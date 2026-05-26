Unich Network Appoints Daniel Mercer as Chief Network Officer to Lead Global Expansion

Unich Network announces the appointment of Daniel Mercer as Chief Network Officer, leading global expansion to 100 million citizen Nodes.

Veteran of global network expansion at Google and Cisco joins Unich to architect growth across Southeast Asia, Europe, and North America.

A network is only real when each Node is a real human being, verified through physical action that no virtual machine can fake.” — Daniel Mercer, Chief Network Officer, Unich Network

CENTRAL, SUITE C, LEVEL 7, WORLD TRUST TOWER, 50 STANLEY STREET,, HONG KONG, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unich Network , a blockchain network building a digital nation grounded in real human connection through GPS-verified Peer Meet , today announced the appointment of Daniel Mercer as Chief Network Officer (CNO). Mercer will lead the network's expansion architecture, the global Anchor Node system, and the roadmap to scale Unich Network from its current scale to 100 million citizen Nodes within five years.Mercer brings over a decade of experience in global network expansion, with tenure at leading technology companies including Google and Cisco Systems. His career has focused on user growth initiatives across emerging markets in Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Africa, as well as large-scale connectivity infrastructure architecture."Most Web3 projects are repeating the mistakes of Web2: growth through advertising, measured by on-screen engagement, but generating no cumulative value for participants," said Daniel Mercer. "Unich Network is the first project I have seen address this problem at the architectural layer, not the feature layer. A network is only real when each Node is a real human being, verified through physical action that no virtual machine can fake."Mercer will directly oversee three areas: expanding the Anchor Node system into new markets across Southeast Asia, Europe, and North America; optimizing the Find Node algorithm and Peer Meet verification mechanism at scale; and developing the Knowledge Proof pathway that enables Unich citizens to upgrade their Nodes through financial and blockchain literacy."We are building a digital nation, not an application," said Mr Harry, Founder & CEO of Unich Network. "A nation requires network architecture at the scale of hundreds of millions of citizens — and people with direct experience scaling networks to billions in the hardest markets in the world. That is the experience Unich needs for the next five years."Mercer's appointment opens a broader executive team build-out for Unich Network's 2026–2030 phase, with the immediate target of crossing 8 million Nodes — the first halving threshold in the Freedom Coin emission mechanism.About Unich NetworkUnich Network is a blockchain network building a free digital nation, operating on the User → Node → Freedom Coin (FC) model. Each citizen owns a Node — a digital asset that generates FC through mining activity upgraded by five mechanisms: Peer Meet, Trust Circle, Network Expansion, Anchor Node, and Knowledge Proof.Unich Network applies a Node-count-based FC halving mechanism (1 → 0.5 → 0.25 → 0 FC per day at the 8 million, 80 million, and 800 million Node milestones), with a commitment to use 30% of revenue to buy back FC from the open market after TGE. Unich Network is operated by Unich Global, with an office in Hong Kong and international entities in Singapore, Seychelles, and Lithuania.Learn more at unich.comFreedom Coin currently accumulates in-app and has no trading value on open markets. Future value depends on many factors — no individual or organization can predict it with certainty.

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