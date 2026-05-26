Hospitality Veteran Jeremy McCarthy Launches 'Leisure Alchemy' — A New Intelligence Platform for the Leisure Economy

A mockup of a laptop on a resort desktop featuring Leisure Alchemy website

Leisure Alchemy is a new weekly subscription briefing on the intersection of leisure, wellness and hospitality, for the leaders of the experience economy.

Consumers are looking for ways to convert their rare free time into meaningful and memorable experiences. Leisure Alchemy was created to decode the science of transformational leisure experiences.” — Jeremy McCarthy

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeremy McCarthy, a recognized pioneer in luxury hospitality and wellness, today announced the launch of Leisure Alchemy , a new digital media platform and weekly briefing designed specifically for the architects of the leisure experience.With an academic background in applied positive psychology and over three decades of experience overseeing the design, development, and operations of luxury resort and wellness experiences for iconic brands including Mandarin Oriental, Four Seasons, and Starwood Hotels, McCarthy brings an unparalleled level of operational reality and psychological depth to the new platform.Leisure Alchemy is an ongoing, peer-to-peer conversation delivered every Tuesday, dedicated to understanding the human behavior that drives leisure experiences and the business strategies required to deliver them profitably."In the modern world, we are busier than ever before, and free time is scarce and precious," said Jeremy McCarthy, Founder of Leisure Alchemy. "Consumers are looking for ways to convert their rare free time into meaningful and memorable experiences. Leisure Alchemy was created to decode the science of transformational leisure experiences and the business of how we enable them."The platform’s name reflects its core philosophy. "Leisure" represents the ultimate goal of converting free time into transformational experiences, while "Alchemy" acknowledges the complex business reality: turning that goal into a profitable, scalable operation requires creativity, strategic thinking, and a deep understanding of human psychology.Subscribers to the free weekly briefing will receive:• The Leisure Roundup: A curated Tuesday report of the biggest news, trends, and innovations shaping the leisure, wellness, and hospitality sectors.• The Alchemist’s Notes: A monthly, deep-dive essay exploring a single idea at the intersection of leisure, science, and business strategy, written from the perspective of a seasoned operator.Content across the platform is organized into five thematic hubs: Philosophy & Culture (The Why), Science & Psychology (The How), Business & Strategy (The Bottom Line), Innovation & Design (What’s Next), and Destinations & Communities (The Where).Leisure Alchemy is designed for C-suite executives, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders across the "Leisure Economy," including resort general managers, spa directors, private equity principals, and founders of specialized leisure and wellness concepts."We are at a critical inflection point where innovation and AI give us a unique opportunity to dramatically expand human discretionary time," McCarthy added. "Our vision is to empower people to enrich their free time with experiences that are genuinely meaningful, fulfilling, and even transformational. Leisure Alchemy strives to be the intelligence layer for the leisure, wellness and hospitality leaders building that future."To subscribe to the free weekly briefing and join the community of resort leaders, wellness innovators, and experience architects, visit www.leisurealchemy.com About Leisure AlchemyLeisure Alchemy is a digital media platform providing intelligence, inspiration, and strategic guidance to the visionary brands that are architects of the leisure experience. Founded by luxury hospitality veteran Jeremy McCarthy, the platform explores the intersection of human psychology and operational excellence, decoding the science and business of transformation. For more information, visit www.leisurealchemy.com Jeremy McCarthyjeremy@leisurealchemy.com+852-6391-8533

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