Fusion Worldwide Expands Its Presence in Japan with the Opening of a New Osaka Office

PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fusion Worldwide , a leading global distributor of electronic components and open-market sourcing solutions, today announced the opening of its new office in Osaka, Japan, effective June 1, 2026. The expansion marks another strategic milestone in Fusion Worldwide’s continued investment in the Japanese market and reinforces its commitment to supporting customers locally across the region.Osaka is a key commercial and manufacturing hub in Japan, home to a broad ecosystem of electronics, industrial, automotive, and technology-driven enterprises. By establishing a physical presence in Osaka, Fusion Worldwide aims to deepen relationships with customers and partners in western Japan while enhancing responsiveness, collaboration, and service delivery.“Japan remains a critical market for Fusion Worldwide, and Osaka plays an important role in the country’s industrial and technology landscape,” said Marcus Chen , Executive Vice President at Fusion Worldwide. “The opening of our Osaka office strengthens our ability to support customers locally, build closer partnerships, and respond quickly to evolving supply chain needs.”The Osaka office complements Fusion Worldwide’s existing operations in Japan, providing broader geographic coverage and expanding the company’s ability to meet customer demand across multiple regions. With teams focused on sales, sourcing, and customer support, the new office will work closely with local customers to deliver tailored solutions, market intelligence, and world-class service.Fusion Worldwide continues to invest in Japan as part of its long-term growth strategy in Asia Pacific. The addition of the Osaka office reflects the company’s belief in the strength and resilience of the Japanese market, as well as its ongoing commitment to meeting customers where they are located.About Fusion WorldwideFusion Worldwide has spent more than 20 years serving as an integral link in customers’ supply chains, solving both short-term challenges and providing long-term support. Fusion offers comprehensive solutions across numerous verticals, including computing, IT infrastructure, automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, medical, and more. The company’s ongoing investment in its technology infrastructure, including proprietary market intelligence tools and digital platforms, delivers unique added value to customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States, Fusion Worldwide operates a global network of offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.fusionww.com Fusion Osaka Office Address:Park Tower 9th fl, 5-54, Ofuka-cho,Kita-ku, Osaka-shi, OsakaFor Media Enquires.Contact:

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