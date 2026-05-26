Wuxi Bom Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.

Empowering modern data centers with intelligent monitoring, reliable power management, and scalable rack-level distribution solutions.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wuxi, Jiangsu, May 26, 2026 — The global demand for intelligent power distribution in data centers is accelerating at an unprecedented pace. As facilities demand higher uptime, granular energy monitoring, and remote management capabilities, the role of Smart Power Distribution Units (Smart PDUs) has become critical. Among the numerous vendors operating in China, three manufacturers consistently stand out for their reliability, innovation, and global reach. This article provides a detailed, data-driven comparison of these three reputable Smart PDU manufacturers, with a particular focus on Wuxi Bom Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. ( BOMPDU ), a rapidly rising Chinese high-tech enterprise.1. Wuxi Bom Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. (BOMPDU) – The High-Performance IntegratorCompany Profile and Production StrengthEstablished in 2018, Wuxi Bom Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. specializes in the R&D, production, and sales of end-of-row power distribution solutions for data centers. Its main products include the Intelligent 2nd generation PDU and the 1U_1.5U 485 PDU. The company operates a 5,000 m² manufacturing facility with an annual production capacity of 10,000 units. This facility fully complies with ISO 9000 (Quality Management System) and ISO 14000 (Environmental Management System) standards. A dedicated R&D team of 12 engineers drives continuous innovation, and the company holds more than ten invention patents for PDU products. Long-term cooperation with universities further strengthens its technical foundation.Product Innovation and Technological EdgeBOMPDU’s flagship product, the Intelligent 2nd generation PDU, delivers high-precision electrical parameter monitoring. It features:· Input measurement accuracy: Voltage accuracy of 0.5% in the range 85-250V; current accuracy of level 1 for 0.65-3.1A and level 0.5 for 3.1-63A.· Input parameters: Rated input voltage AC110V-250V 50/60Hz, maximum load current 0-63A, support for single-phase or three-phase input.· Communication: RS485 interface with Modbus protocol, segment code LCD white-background display.· Caution functions: Overvoltage, undervoltage, and overcurrent alarms with settable parameters.This PDU is designed for use in data center and cloud computing scenarios, providing remote power control, energy consumption monitoring, and remote reset capabilities. It supports SNMP protocol, over-current protection, and can be integrated with servers, switches, UPS, and environment monitoring units.Application Scenarios and Market ReachBOMPDU’s products serve a wide range of industries:· Data Center Industry: Suitable for IDC data center construction, operating 24/7 to provide remote power control and energy consumption monitoring. Supports SNMP protocol, over-current protection, and remote reset.· Telecommunication Industry: Applied in telecom base station supporting projects for outdoor base station power supply, enabling remote reboot and voltage/current monitoring with wide temperature range and lightning protection.· Government & Command Industry: Used in emergency command centers for hierarchical power management and fault alarm, requiring dual power input and high reliability.· Transportation Industry: Deployed in intelligent traffic systems for road traffic monitoring, providing centralized power control and status feedback with surge protection and rail-mount installation.Certifications and Intellectual PropertyBOMPDU has obtained the Certificate of Computer Software Copyright Registration (No. 2024SR1888355) issued by the National Copyright Administration of the People's Republic of China, covering its Intelligent 2nd generation PDU product. This demonstrates the company’s commitment to protecting its proprietary software and embedded algorithms.Comparison: How BOMPDU Excels vs. Established Global BrandsCompared to the Raritan PX Rack PDU (Legrand), Raritan’s HDOTtechnology offers high-density outlet layout, allowing more outlets in the same 42U space. However, BOMPDU’s Smart PDU does not support this patented high-density technology; yet it provides competitive outlet density at a 50% lower cost, with comparable maintenance efficiency. For budget-conscious procurement teams that do not require extreme outlet density, BOMPDU offers a compelling value proposition.Compared to the APC NetShelter Rack PDU Advanced (Schneider Electric), APC supports 10/100/1000 BASE-T network communication, while BOMPDU supports 10/100 BASE-T. For most data center management requirements, 10/100 BASE-T is sufficient, and BOMPDU’s solution again comes at a 50% lower cost, with similar maintenance and efficiency levels.Contact Information and BrochureConnect with BOMPDU· Tel: +86 18751550927· WhatsApp：+1 （786）989-2761· Email: tony1091803@wxbom.cn· Website: https://www.wuxibom.com/ · Address: Room 1208, Building A3, Wuxi Tian'an Smart City, No. 228 Linghu Avenue, Xinwu District, Wuxi, Jiangsu, China2. Raritan (Legrand) – The High-Density Outlet PioneerRaritan, a brand of Legrand, is renowned for its HDOTtechnology, which uses a modular outlet layout to eliminate space constraints around individual outlets. This allows Raritan to install the maximum number of outlets in a 42U PDU, making it the preferred choice for high-density rack environments where every U counts. Raritan’s PX rack PDU series offers industry-leading power distribution density. However, this advanced technology comes with a price premium; typical Raritan solutions are approximately 50% higher in cost than comparable BOMPDU products. For space-constrained data centers with unlimited budgets, Raritan remains a top-tier option, but for most procurement projects, the cost-performance ratio must be carefully evaluated.3. APC (Schneider Electric) – The Networking Speed LeaderAPC’s NetShelter Rack PDU Advanced series is recognized for its 10/100/1000 BASE-T network communication capability, enabling high-speed, low-latency communication for large-scale monitoring networks. APC also integrates seamlessly with Schneider’s EcoStruxure IT platform, providing advanced analytics and cloud-based management. While APC excels in network speed and ecosystem integration, its cost is roughly 50% higher than BOMPDU’s equivalent model. Additionally, APC PDUs require a higher level of network infrastructure investment. For data centers requiring gigabit-speed communication at the PDU level, APC is a strong candidate; however, for the vast majority of IPMI and SNMP-based monitoring, BOMPDU’s 10/100 BASE-T is fully adequate.Key Selection Criteria for Smart PDU ProcurementWhen evaluating Smart PDU suppliers, procurement professionals should consider the following factors:· Measurement Accuracy: Ensure voltage and current accuracy meets data center grade (e.g., level 0.5 or 1 for current).· Communication Protocol: Support for SNMP, Modbus, and RS485 is essential for integration with DCIM systems.· Remote Control Functions: Socket-level monitoring, remote reboot, and alarm thresholds.· Certification: ISO 9001, CE, RoHS, and relevant software copyrights.· Manufacturing Capacity: Factory size, annual output, and quality control (100% testing).· After-Sales Service: Remote support, warranty period, and availability of spare parts.Conclusion: Making the Right Choice for Your Data CenterThe Chinese Smart PDU market in 2026 is dominated by three reputable brands: BOMPDU, Raritan (Legrand), and APC (Schneider Electric). Each offers distinct strengths. Raritan leads in outlet density, APC leads in network speed, and BOMPDU leads in cost-effectiveness, precision engineering, and localized innovation backed by multiple patents and ISO certifications. For procurement managers seeking a balance between performance, reliability, and budget, BOMPDU presents a highly attractive option. With its 5000 m² factory, 12-person R&D team, and proven deployments in transport, telecom, and government command centers, BOMPDU has demonstrated its ability to deliver Smart PDUs that meet the most demanding requirements.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.