Local Purple Heart Veteran Launches Hand Up LLC as Licensed Continuing Education Sponsor in Indiana

Picture of Eric Donoho Hand Up LLC Logo Eric Donoho in Iraq

SGT Eric Donoho brings two decades of real estate, military service, advocacy, and leadership into the classroom to help Indiana agents grow their business

Continuing education should light a fire, not check a box. Hand Up LLC is built for agents, teams, and brokerages who want to be inspired, informed, and ready to grow, not just compliant.” — Eric Donoho, SGT, USA, (RET)

CARMEL , IN, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SGT Eric Donoho, U.S. Army Retired, today announced the launch of Hand Up LLC as a licensed continuing education sponsor with the Indiana Real Estate Commission, License No. CE22600011. The announcement marks a new chapter for one of Indiana's wounded warriors turned veteran entrepreneurs and a deliberate effort to make continuing education more accessible, affordable, and impactful for real estate agents across the state.

Hand Up LLC is built on a simple conviction: Indiana real estate agents deserve more than a checkbox. Donoho brings to the classroom two decades of experience spanning real estate, residential construction, military service, national advocacy, keynote speaking, and business development. By partnering directly with agents, teams, and brokerages across Indiana, Hand Up LLC delivers continuing education that's practical, energizing, and built for professionals who want to grow, not just comply. An inaugural curriculum of five courses is currently pending approval with the Indiana Real Estate Commission, covering topics from compliance and transaction management to veteran housing benefits and agent safety.

What sets Hand Up LLC apart goes beyond the classroom. Donoho's social media platform with more than 84,000 followers on Instagram, every 30 days generates an average 3.1 million reel views with interactions reaching 2.0 million, alone. He is also developing a realtor social media collective designed to help Indiana agents build their own platforms and grow their business through the power of community. Agents and teams who partner with Hand Up LLC gain access to an instructor who doesn't just teach visibility, he demonstrates it.

The launch is also a statement about what veterans build. According to the U.S. Census Bureau and the Small Business Administration, veterans own 1.6 million small businesses, add more than $1.3 trillion to the annual GDP, employ over 2.2 million Americans, and are 45% more likely to start a business than their non-veteran counterparts. That story, Donoho says, rarely gets told.

Donoho is a combat infantry Scout/Sniper, Purple Heart recipient, a former IAVA Leadership Fellow, and WWP Warrior Advocate Leader who led veteran delegations to Capitol Hill and helped advocate six landmark pieces of federal legislation into law, including the PACT Act and the 988 National Suicide Hotline Act. He was present at the White House for the PACT Act signing. He has championed veteran mental health and toxic exposure policy at the highest levels of government. His memoir, Canyon of Hope, is a 2025 Kindle Book Review Awards finalist. He is represented by the Washington Speakers Bureau and has appeared on the TODAY Show, NBC Nightly News, CBS News, and CNN. He is also the owner of Hand Up Realty and brings every one of those experiences into the classroom.

“Society has conditioned itself to see veterans through a lens of what we've lost rather than what we've built,” said Donoho. “Veterans are an economic powerhouse in this country. I don't want anyone to feel sorry for me. I want them to say that guy is relentless, and I want him in my corner. That's what Hand Up LLC is built to deliver.”

For the individual agent, Hand Up LLC means access to continuing education taught by someone who has actually built a business, stood in front of national audiences, and operated under pressure most people will never experience. Whether you are a new licensee looking to build a foundation or a seasoned professional ready to take your business to the next level, Hand Up LLC is designed to meet you where you are. Pricing is built to be accessible. The classroom comes to you. And the instruction is anything but ordinary.

“This isn't about building a real estate business,” Donoho said. “This is about doing what I've been doing for over two decades: operating under the firm belief that two are better than one. If one falls, the other is there to give a hand up. That's what Hand Up LLC is all about. Giving agents, teams, and brokerages a hand up and helping energize the people who power this industry. I genuinely look forward to doing that across Indiana.”

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