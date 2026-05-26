aespa Announces 'aespa WEEK – MAKE IT LEMONADE' Pop-Up Event in New York City

‘aespa WEEK - MAKE IT LEMONADE’ pop-up event lands at space kei in NYC from May 29–31.

NY, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Iconic K-pop force Aespa is set to transform New York City with a new fan event experience: ‘aespa WEEK – MAKE IT LEMONADE’, a pop-up store celebrating the release of their 2nd Album ‘LEMONADE’.Opening alongside the May 29 album release (KST), the pop-up event will offer fans in New York an opportunity to experience the release through themed installations, listening zones, interactive fan spaces, and exclusive merchandise and photocards available on-site.Set inside a ‘space kei’-inspired environment and drenched in acid-lemon visuals, the venue unfolds through melting graphic elements, scattered caution tapes, grocery mart-inspired displays, and surreal installations designed to feel both playful and otherworldly.The pop-up will also feature a merchandise section including the full LEMONADE merch lineup. In addition, six New York-exclusive items — including a Jacket, Hoodie, Ringer T-shirt, Tank Top, Ballcap, and Bag — will be available alongside newly released photocards. Official Fanlights will also be available on-site ahead of aespa’s upcoming world tour beginning this August.Additional spaces throughout the venue will include member-themed listening zones featuring KARINA, GISELLE, WINTER, and NINGNING, as well as photo zones and fan engagement areas. Select purchase-benefit events and limited giveaway opportunities, including signed CDs, will also take place during the event period.Additional details regarding merchandise, artist greeting videos, purchase benefits, and giveaway information will be announced through MMCL USA’s official Instagram and X (Twitter) channels.aespa WEEK – MAKE IT LEMONADE (NewYork) - Event DetailsDate: May 29 – 31, 2026Hours:May 29: 12 PM – 7 PM (EST)May 30: 11 AM – 7 PM (EST)May 31: 11 AM – 5 PM (EST)Location:space kei (30 Wall St, New York, NY 10005)Admission: FreeSocial Handles: Follow @MMCL_USA on Instagram and @MMCL_USA on X for live updates.About aespaaespa is a K-pop group acclaimed for their distinctive concept and powerful performances. The four members—KARINA, WINTER, GISELLE, and NINGNING—pursue a wide range of activities built on a unique multiverse that transcends the real and digital worlds, and the slogan “Only I can define myself.”Since their unprecedented mega-hit debut single “Black Mamba” in 2020, aespa has continued to break records. Their 2022 EP Girls topped the Billboard Top Album Sales chart and entered the Billboard 200 at No. 3, marking their highest chart performance at the time. Their third EP MY WORLD also claimed No. 1 on the Top Album Sales chart.These achievements were followed by the EP Drama, their first full-length album Armageddon, their fifth mini album Whiplash, the physical single “Dirty Work,” and sixth mini album Rich Man, with aespa achieving million-seller status for seven consecutive releases, further solidifying their powerful presence. Most recently, aespa joined forces with Anderson .Paak on “Keychain (FROM THE FILM K-POPS!),” representing K-pop as a leading act on the original soundtrack while highlighting their distinctive global sound.After winning “Group of the Year” at Billboard Women in Music 2025, aespa was recently nominated for “Best Female K-Pop Artist” at the 2026 American Music Awards (AMAs). The group was even recognized in the design space, receiving a Red Dot Design Award 2026 in the Product Design category for the “Dirty Case Ver.” of their single “Dirty Work.” aespa continues to strengthen its global presence through its second full-length album and upcoming tour, connecting with fans worldwide.

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