SHENGDING HIGHTECH MATERIALS CO., LTD

Focusing on High-Transparency and High-Impact TPU Interlayer Innovation

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rizhao, Shandong | May 2026——The global demand for high-performance interlayer materials is surging, driven by stricter safety regulations in construction, automotive, and defense sectors. Among the most critical components in laminated safety and ballistic glass is the thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) film, which offers superior adhesion, optical clarity, and impact resistance compared to traditional interlayers like EVA or PVB. As China solidifies its position as a manufacturing powerhouse, several domestic suppliers have emerged with world-class capabilities. This article profiles three reputable Chinese TPU film manufacturers in 2026, with a detailed focus on SHENGDING HIGHTECH MATERIALS CO., LTD. , and provides a comparative analysis to assist procurement professionals in making informed decisions.The Growing Importance of TPU Interlayer FilmTPU film is increasingly preferred over EVA and PVB in laminated glass applications due to its outstanding mechanical properties: high tensile strength (>40 MPa), excellent elasticity (elongation at break >500%), and superior light transmittance (up to 90%) with minimal haze. It also maintains performance across a wide temperature range, making it indispensable for bulletproof glass, armored vehicle windshields, aircraft canopies, and high-rise safety glazing. In 2026, the market for TPU glass interlayer film is projected to exceed USD 1.2 billion globally, with China accounting for over 30% of production capacity.Three Leading Chinese TPU Film Manufacturers1. SHENGDING HIGHTECH MATERIALS CO., LTD.Company Profile & Scale: Established in 2018, Shengding Hightech Materials is a high-tech enterprise located in the Lanshan Chemical Industry Park, Rizhao, Shandong. The company operates a 50,000-square-meter facility with approximately 50 employees and an annual output capacity of 1,000 tons of TPU and EVA film. It has obtained ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001 certifications, and its products comply with European REACH and RoHS regulations as well as U.S. FDA quality requirements.Product & Technology Edge: Shengding’s flagship product is the SD560 TPU Film, a thermoplastic polyurethane elastomer specifically designed for bulletproof glass and shatter-resistant glass applications. Key specifications include: tensile strength 42 MPa, elongation at break 500%, tear strength 45 kN/m, light transmittance 90%, and haze 0.3%. The company has mastered the synthesis of optical-grade TPU raw materials and stable extrusion of wide-width intermediate films. It can produce over 30 types of TPU products with hardness ranging from 60A to 70D.Innovation & R&D: Shengding has a dedicated R&D team of 10 engineers at the factory and 5 professors at the Beijing R&D Center. The company holds over 50 proprietary intellectual property rights and has drafted the only national aviation standard in China that is led by a private enterprise. This positions Shengding as a key player in import substitution, especially for military-grade aviation glass materials.Applications & Market Reach: Products are used in transparent glass components for aviation, naval vessels, armored vehicles, high-speed trains, bulletproof glass, and high-end architectural safety glass. Export business accounts for 70% of total sales, with major markets including North Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America.Customization & Service: Shengding offers OME/ODM services, with customization options for length and width. Monthly capacity is 100 tons, lead time is 10 days, and MOQ is as low as 50 kg. Every roll undergoes 100% quality testing before shipment. The company provides vacuum-packing for moisture protection and full technical support.Contact SHENGDING:· Email: docs@foundite.com· Phone/WhatsApp: +86 13562376375· Website: www.shengdingchina.com · Address: North of Ayeshan Road 209, Rizhao City, Shandong Province, China2. Huntsman Polyurethanes (China) – A Global FormulatorHuntsman Corporation, with its China headquarters in Shanghai, is a globally recognized chemical company specializing in polyurethane intermediates and systems. Huntsman’s TPU portfolio includes the well-known IROGRANand AVALONseries, covering a wide hardness range. The company’s IROGRAN399 TPU grade is frequently used in automotive glazing and architecture for its consistent quality.Comparison with Shengding: While Huntsman offers robust technical support and a strong global distribution network, its standard grades are less customizable compared to Shengding’s flexible OEM approach. According to comparative test data, Shengding’s TPU film exhibits a glass transition temperature (Tg) of -72°C, significantly lower than Huntsman 399’s -40°C, providing better low-temperature flexibility for critical ballistic applications. Moreover, Shengding offers cost savings of approximately 10% with comparable performance, along with shorter lead times (10 days vs. typical 3-4 weeks for imported grades). For buyers requiring specialized formulations for bulletproof glass or military use, Shengding’s bespoke R&D capability provides a distinct advantage.3. Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd. – Vertical Integration LeaderWanhua Chemical, headquartered in Yantai, Shandong, is China’s largest polyurethane raw material manufacturer and one of the world’s top MDI producers. Its TPU business, under the Wanthanebrand, produces a full range of TPU pellets and films for industrial applications. Wanhua operates large-scale continuous polymerization plants with an annual TPU capacity exceeding 100,000 tons.Comparison with Shengding: Wanhua excels in scale and cost efficiency for standard TPU film grades, making it suitable for high-volume applications like automotive interior films or protective covers. However, for specialized interlayer films requiring superior optical clarity, precise thickness control, and customized adhesion properties for laminated glass, Shengding’s dedicated R&D focus and flexible production lines (designed specifically for wide-width interlayer films) offer better alignment. Wanhua’s aviation and defense sector penetration remains limited, whereas Shengding has already become the sole qualified domestic supplier for military-grade aviation glass, demonstrating a unique niche. Additionally, Shengding’s minimum order quantity of 50 kg versus Wanhua’s typical multi-ton MOQ favors procurement of specialized or prototype quantities.Why TPU Interlayer Film Outperforms EVA and PVBIn laminated glass applications, TPU film offers several critical advantages:· Adhesion: TPU bonds strongly to glass, polycarbonate, and acrylic without primers, while EVA degrades under UV and PVB requires moisture control.· Impact Resistance: TPU’s high elongation (500%) absorbs energy during ballistic impacts, whereas EVA may crack and PVB can puncture.· Optical Clarity: With haze as low as 0.3%, TPU provides near-perfect transparency for armored glass and display windows.· Durability: TPU withstands temperature extremes from -70°C to +80°C, ensuring long-term performance in aviation and defense equipment.Key Considerations for BuyersWhen selecting a TPU film supplier for interlayer applications, procurement specialists should evaluate:· Certifications: ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and compliance with REACH, RoHS, and FDA are minimum requirements. For defense use, national aviation standards (such as those drafted by Shengding) add credibility.· Technical Support: Access to in-house R&D teams for custom formulations is crucial for non-standard applications.· Testing & Quality: 100% pre-shipment testing and availability of third-party lab reports (e.g., tensile, haze, adhesion tests).· Lead Time & MOQ: China-based manufacturers like Shengding offer lead times as short as 10 days with MOQ starting at 50 kg, enabling agile procurement for pilot projects or emergency orders.· Cost Competitiveness: Domestic producers typically provide 10–20% cost savings over imported equivalents, without compromising performance.Industry Outlook: Chinese TPU Film Suppliers on the RiseIn 2026, Chinese TPU film manufacturers are increasingly recognized for their technological maturity and reliability. Shengding Hightech Materials, with its unique position as the sole domestic supplier for military-grade aviation glass and its growing export footprint, exemplifies the shift from cost-based competition to innovation-led leadership. The company’s commitment to customization, combined with rigorous quality controls and a strong IP portfolio, makes it a standout choice for demanding interlayer applications.

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