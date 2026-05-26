The Best Global Financial Literacy and Inclusion Projects Announced This Thursday by the MAIAs

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The 2026 Money Awareness and Inclusion Awards attracted their strongest field in 2026 - the winners will be announced on May 28th at 8am New York, 1pm London.

We believe lots of people in the world want to learn about money, but don't know where to begin. That's why we created the MAIAs, to help make money better for everyone.” — MAIA co-founder, Michael Gilmore

SINGAPORE, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The winners of the 2026 Money Awareness & Inclusion Awards will be announced this Thursday, 28th May 2026, via Linkedin Live broadcast.

A Truly Global Competition

This year was the strongest field yet, with finalists spanning 41 countries across 17 categories. Entries were up 12% on 2025, but the finalist pool grew by 29%, a sign that the quality and ambition of financial education initiatives around the world is deepening as fast as the field itself is growing.

While the US, UK and Australia account for the largest share of finalists, the 2026 edition reveals a remarkable depth of geographic spread. Singapore has 8 finalists, while Kenya, Papua New Guinea, Palestine, Mongolia and Nepal all feature, reflecting the MAIAs’ growing reach into developing economies and underserved communities.

"The winners come from all over the world, but you'll have to tune into the broadcast to find out who they are," said MAIA co-founder Michael Gilmore.

Quality Assurance

The judging panel has also grown to its largest, 23 judges from all over the world, with expertise ranging from academia to anti-scam compliance and authors, to behavioural scientists, bankers, journalists and charity directors.

"We believe lots of people in the world want to learn about money, but don't know where to start," said Gilmore. "We think our judges' seal of approval means that MAIA winners are among the best projects you can find, whether you want to read to your child, help a relative avoid scams, teach a class or just learn more about money yourself."

The winners will be announced on Linkedin Live broadcast at 8am New York, 1pm London and 8pm Singapore/Hong Kong.

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