Oregon Soldiers and Airmen Honor Memorial Day in Regional Ceremonies

SALEM, Ore. - Oregon National Guard service members participated in ceremonies across Oregon and Southwest Washington to honor individuals who died in defense of the nation on Memorial Day, May 25, 2026. As the United States approaches its 250th anniversary, Memorial Day takes on heightened significance, as the country pauses each year to honor those who sacrificed their lives to secure the nation's pursuit of liberty and cherished freedoms.

During the nation’s 200th anniversary in 1976, President Gerald R. Ford’s speech at Arlington National Cemetery on May 31 paused to honor the service members whose sacrifices spanned the nation’s history, linking their courage to the anniversary celebrations.

“As we mark this milestone of our national independence, however, we must not forget the lessons of history. Other nations have risen to great heights only to weaken in their resolve. We must not repeat their error. We must remain strong in our defense and steadfast in our resolve to uphold the principles with which we began two centuries ago.”

Speaking at the Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs Memorial Day celebration in Salem, Governor Tina Kotek highlighted that Memorial Day unites Americans in remembrance of the sacrifices made by service members.

"Memorial Day is not simply a tradition, it's a responsibility — a responsibility to remember the human cost of war, to honor those who never came home, and to ensure that their sacrifices are never forgotten,” she said.

Following Governor Kotek's remarks, Oregon Army National Guard Col. Russell Gibson, Government and Legislative Affairs Director and Commander, 82nd Brigade Troop Command, represented the Oregon Military Department and the State’s military community. He emphasized that the sacrifices made by Oregon’s sons and daughters should always be remembered.

"The men and women we honor today are not just names on a wall or statistics in a history book — they were sons and daughters, husbands and wives, mothers and fathers," Russell said. "Their stories are our stories, and it is our sacred duty to preserve their memory and ensure their sacrifices are never forgotten."

Meanwhile, at a Memorial Day event at FirLawn Cemetery in Hillsboro, Oregon, Army National Guard Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Bertilson highlighted that when Oregon Soldiers deploy, "The impact is felt here as the families sacrifice when their loved ones are far from home."

Culminating the day is one of the major Memorial Day events at Willamette National Cemetery. Oregon Army and Air National Guardsmen, along with Navy, Marine Corps, and other military members, served as Color Guard and performed military duties for the ceremony. A patriotic flyover conducted by the Oregon Air National Guard at the cemetery was one of nearly a dozen flyovers in cities and towns across the region, where the F-15 Eagles from the 142nd Wing flew in support of Memorial Day events.

“We are standing on Hollow ground,” said Wendall Pelham, the Keynote speaker and a Gold Star Father. “Men and women have given their lives so that we could spend this beautiful day together, sharing their legacies. Americans who answered their nation’s call, not because it was easy, not because it was safe, but because they believed there were things greater than themselves worth defending.”