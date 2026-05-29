Award-Winning Fantasy Novel 'The Griffin Moonstone' Gains Momentum Among Readers

The Griffin Moonstone

PenMasters Global Fiction Award-winning fantasy novel combines humor, grief, friendship, and magical adventure in Book 3 of The Moonstone Legacy Series.

Text: I wanted to create stories filled with humor, heart, magical mishaps, and underdog heroes who discover strength in unexpected places.” — VJ Garske

MESA, TX, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning fantasy author VJ Garske is gaining new attention from readers with The Griffin Moonstone , the third installment in her acclaimed Moonstone Legacy Series, a character-driven fantasy adventure blending humor, mystery, grief, and magical realism.Already averaging strong five-star reader reviews and recognized with the PenMasters Global Fiction Award, The Griffin Moonstone continues Garske’s imaginative fantasy universe filled with wizards, enchanted forests, magical competitions, and unlikely heroes discovering courage in extraordinary circumstances.The novel follows Noah, a grieving apprentice wizard hiding in the mystical Cromwell Forest after finding himself targeted by the powerful Estonian Coven. After accidentally binding himself to a dangerous Fae agreement, Noah is pulled into a supernatural murder mystery centered around the legendary Griffin Moonstone. Alongside friends Jesse and Ranger, he enters the Winter Games, a twisted magical competition held within an unpredictable Ice Castle where alliances shift quickly and survival is never guaranteed.While the story delivers action, humor, and magical adventure, readers and critics alike have praised the emotional depth woven throughout the series.“The Griffin Moonstone is a rare fantasy that combines humor, heart, and high-stakes magic with emotional honesty,” stated PenMasters Global Fiction Awards. “Both timeless and fresh, it's a tale that will delight younger readers and remind older ones why they first fell in love with fantasy.”What began as a simple story created for her grandson evolved into the broader Moonstone Legacy world, where themes of friendship, forgiveness, resilience, and hope remain central to every adventure.Garske’s debut novel, The Raven Moonstone, launched the award-winning Moonstone Legacy series. The Dragon Moonstone raised the stakes of the unfolding adventure before the story continued with the compelling Griffin Moonstone, although each installment can stand alone for new readers. Her growing fantasy universe now also includes Cowboys, Wizards & Liars , a Weird Wild West fantasy spin-off combining mystery, magic, and western adventure.Inspired by her travels throughout North America in her Transit van, affectionately named “Vanimal,” Garske incorporates both sweeping landscapes and deeply human emotional experiences into her storytelling. Based in Arizona, she continues creating heartfelt fantasy adventures that blend humor, magic, emotional honesty, and underdog heroes for readers of all ages.“I wanted to create stories filled with humor, heart, magical mishaps, and underdog heroes who discover strength in unexpected places,” said Garske. “Kindness matters—pay it forward.”The Griffin Moonstone is available now on Amazon.For more information about VJ Garske and her books, visit her Amazon author page.About VJ GarskeVJ Garske is the award-winning author of Cowboys, Wizards & Liars and the Moonstone Legacy series, where humor, heart, and magical realism shape character-driven fantasy adventures. Her stories explore friendship, grief, forgiveness, and resilience while inviting readers to rediscover magic hidden in everyday life.

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