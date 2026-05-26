Cellular Science to Aesthetics: LIVEYES Wins 2026 MUSE Design Gold

U.S. women's wellness brand LIVEYES wins the 2026 MUSE Design Gold Award, merging cellular science with modern aesthetic design.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LiveYes, a U.S.-based precision cellular wellness brand for women, has been awarded the prestigious Gold Award in the Healthcare category at the 2026 MUSE Design Awards.Hosted by the International Awards Associate (IAA), the MUSE Design Awards draws entries from over 100 countries and regions annually, with judging based on innovative concepts, aesthetic expression, and user experience. Known for its rigorous evaluation standards, the award assesses not only visual aesthetics but also innovative value, functional utility, and social impact.LiveYes views this accolade as a profound recognition of the brand's aesthetics, quality, and scientific research capabilities. A company spokesperson noted that the winning design integrates the brand's proprietary AI multi-target screening technology and its core patented nano-microsphere innovations. By seamlessly blending innovation, aesthetics, and social impact, the project conveys the "symbiosis of technology and aesthetics," proving that science can be beautifully expressed. This achievement perfectly highlights the brand's philosophy of "nourishing from within to radiate true beauty".The foundation of LiveYes's design success lies in its extensive scientific heritage. According to the brand, LiveYes has applied for over 100 global invention patents over the past 25 years. Furthermore, its numerous research findings have been published in top-tier international journals, including Nature, Cell, and Aging Cell.In recent years, the judging criteria for the MUSE Design Awards have increasingly emphasized the seamless integration of practical functionality, user experience, and emotional value. LiveYes’s Gold Award reflects the international market's growing demand for solutions that marry technological innovation with elevated aesthetic experiences.LiveYes is strategically positioned to translate cutting-edge cellular research into long-term wellness solutions for women. Industry observations indicate that the global healthy longevity market is undergoing a major transformation. Today's female consumers increasingly prioritize emotional resonance, long-term wellness benefits, and alignment with their personal lifestyles. Consequently, modern health management is expanding beyond the regulation of single physiological metrics into a synergistic approach to physical and mental well-being.As the market evolves, women's wellness brands like LiveYes—which successfully balance rigorous scientific research, aesthetic design, and long-term care value—are rapidly emerging as a core driving force in the industry.

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