Christian Theological Seminary Announces 2026 Mixed Methods Preaching Conference: 'Just Preachers, Just Preaching'

CTS Mixed Methods Preaching Conference

2026 Mixed Methods Preaching Conference Monday, October 19 through Thursday, October 22, 2026, at Light of the World Christian Church in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christian Theological Seminary (CTS) will present the 2026 Mixed Methods Preaching Conference, "Just Preachers, Just Preaching, from Monday, October 19 through Thursday, October 22, 2026, at Light of the World Christian Church in Indianapolis. The conference is supported through a" grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. through its Compelling Preaching Initiative and will gather preachers, ministry leaders, scholars, students, and listeners of preaching for an immersive exploration of the craft, calling, and character of preaching.Bringing together preachers, ministry leaders, scholars, students, and engaged listeners, the conference will offer three and a half days of immersive learning, reflection, worship, and practical engagement centered on the art and calling of preaching. This year’s conference theme, "Just Preachers, Just Preaching", explores the reality that preaching is shaped not only by method and technique, but also by the life, values, and theological commitments of the preacher.“We want to explore the personhood of preachers – and how that translates to the preaching moment,” said Dr. Courtney Buggs, Assistant Professor of Homiletics and Director of the PhD Program in African American Preaching and Sacred Rhetoric at CTS said about the fall Mixed Methods Preaching Conference (MMPC). She is in her first year as Convener of the Conference.Participants will engage in a dynamic schedule featuring morning plenary lectures and presentations, afternoon preaching laboratory experiences, and evening worship services open to the broader community.A distinctive feature of the conference is its Preaching Lab experience, where participants are placed in small, immersive cohorts designed to foster deep learning and interaction. Available lab topics include:• Artificial Intelligence and the Anointing: Tools, Theology, and Guardrails for Preachers• Preaching on the Fly: The Art of Homiletical Improvisation• Marginalized Bodies: A New Approach to Preaching about Disability• Womanist Preaching for Desperate TimesEach lab is limited in size to encourage substantive discussion and engagement. The conference also continues the work of CTS’ Compelling Preaching Initiative by actively incorporating the perspectives of those who hear sermons. Throughout the event, participants will have opportunities to contribute to a listener research initiative through surveys, conversations, and dedicated engagement spaces designed to better understand what makes preaching compelling.The Mixed Methods Preaching Conference welcomes:• Clergy and preachers seeking renewal and continuing education• Ministry leaders and theological educators• Seminary and doctoral students• Individuals interested in exploring the impact and practice of preachingContinuing Education Units (CEUs) will also be available through CTS. Institutions, congregations, and denominational bodies are encouraged to support clergy and ministry staff participation as part of continuing education and professional formation efforts. Additional information can be found here Christian Theological Seminary (CTS) is an ecumenical seminary rooted in the Christian tradition and committed to developing leaders for the church and society. Through theological education, counseling, community engagement, and innovative initiatives, CTS equips individuals and communities to address the pressing challenges of the world with faith, wisdom, and courage.About Lilly EndowmentLilly Endowment Inc. is a private philanthropic foundation created in 1937 by J.K. Lilly Sr. and his sons Eli and J.K. Jr. through gifts of stock in their pharmaceutical business, Eli Lilly and Company. While those gifts remain the financial bedrock of the Endowment, it is a separate entity from the company, with a distinct governing board, staff and location. In keeping with the founders’ wishes, the Endowment supports the causes of community development, education and religion and maintains a special commitment to its hometown, Indianapolis, and home state, Indiana. The principal aim of the Endowment’s religion grantmaking is to deepen and enrich the lives of Christians in the United States, primarily by seeking out and supporting efforts that enhance the vitality of congregations and strengthen the pastoral and lay leadership of Christian communities. In addition, the Endowment also seeks to improve public understanding of diverse religious traditions by supporting fair and accurate portrayals of the role religion plays in the United States and across the globe.

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