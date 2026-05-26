Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,314 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,191 in the last 365 days.

Six Complete First Swim/Bike/Run Triathlon Held In Antarctica

Six athletes at the starting line of the 2025 White Continent Triathlon in Antarctica.

The first six athletes to complete a swim/bike/run triathlon in Antarctica.

Inaugural White Continent Triathlon A Success

This was an epic adventure and historic journey to one of the most unforgiving places on the planet to hold an endurance athletic event. ”
— Steve Hibbs, Marathon Adventures
MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Six athletes competed in the inaugural White Continent Triathlon held on December 8th, 2025 on King George Island, Antarctica. All six successfully completed the grueling endurance event held in extreme weather conditions. The White Continent Triathlon is the first swim/bike/run triathlon competition to be held on the continent of Antarctica. The triathlon consisted of a 400 meter (0.25 mile) swim, a 20 kilometer (12.4 mile) bicycle ride, and a 5 kilometer (3.1 mile) run, held in temperatures ranging from 25 to 35 degrees Fahrenheit, with winds of up to 35 miles per hour. After completing the race, participants camped out overnight in Antarctica before flying home via Punta Arenas, Chile.

Steph Popelar (Elizabeth, Colorado) completed the race in 2:04:20 and became the first finisher overall. Kazimierz Szulist (Osielsko, Poland) was the top male finisher in 2:40:06.

Two of the White Continent Triathlon finishers, Dave Mandelkern (Hillsborough, California) and Lori Elliott (Jacksonville, Florida), became the first man and woman to complete a swim/bike/run triathlon competition on each of the seven continents.

The inaugural White Continent Triathlon took over six years to plan and complete. Conducted under permits issued by the US Environmental Protection Agency, the triathlon was carefully planned for athlete safety and designed to have no negative impact on the Antarctic environment.

“This was an epic adventure and historic journey to one of the most unforgiving places on the planet to hold an endurance athletic event,” said race director Steve Hibbs. “The six triathletes participating were risk-taking pioneers who demonstrated an amazing sense of adventure, athleticism, and adaptability. Not only did each one finish the race, they finished with smiles on their faces.”

Held in conjunction with the annual White Continent Marathon, a 26.2 mile footrace held on King George Island, Antarctica, the next White Continent Triathlon is scheduled to take place on January 18, 2027. For more information, see
www.marathon-adventures.com/marathons/white-continent-triathlon/

# # #

NOTE TO EDITORS: Additional high-resolution event photographs available upon request

Steve Hibbs
Marathon Adventures
+1 763-360-3810
steve@marathon-adventures.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Six Complete First Swim/Bike/Run Triathlon Held In Antarctica

Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.