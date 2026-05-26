INNOVOTEX Announces Company Overview to Highlight Advancement of NOVO-111 and Macrocycle Drug Conjugate Platform

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INNOVOTEX today announced an upcoming company overview focused on the continued advancement of its proprietary Macrocycle Drug Conjugate (MDC) platform and lead therapeutic candidate, NOVO-111. The discussion will feature executive leadership, including Vice Chairman James Hussey, Executive Chairman Dr. Jonathan Arambula, and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Krystle Karoscik, and will provide updates on platform progress, strategic positioning, and the evolving oncology investment landscape.

The oncology sector is experiencing a significant shift in both scientific priorities and capital deployment. While targeted therapies and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) have transformed cancer treatment, durable outcomes remain constrained by persistent challenges related to tumor delivery, retention, and intracellular exposure.

Despite more than 300 ADC programs currently in development, many conventional approaches are estimated to deliver less than 1% of administered payload to solid tumors, contributing to limitations in efficacy durability and off-target toxicity. INNOVOTEX's Macrocycle Drug Conjugate platform was developed with the goal of addressing these challenges by improving tumor localization and therapeutic residence time.

Preclinical and translational findings supporting NOVO-111 include:

-Greater than 12% tumor payload delivery, substantially exceeding levels commonly cited for conventional targeted approaches

-Approximately 70x tumor localization and retention characteristics observed across historical macrocycle datasets

-Extended tumor residence time designed to improve therapeutic exposure

-Greater than 95% tumor growth inhibition observed in preclinical studies

-Potential to avoid dose-limiting neurotoxicity commonly associated with oxaliplatin-based treatment regimens

The Company also recently received regulatory guidance supporting a 505(b)(2) pathway for remaining development activities prior to first-in-human studies. INNOVOTEX believes this approach reduces development costs and accelerates timelines to clinic by an estimated 9–12 months, creating a meaningful advantage in capital efficiency and execution.

In parallel with these scientific developments, INNOVOTEX recently strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of James Hussey as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, where he will focus on corporate development and financing strategy. Mr. Hussey brings an extensive track record across prior leadership roles.

"The market is increasingly rewarding platforms capable of demonstrating both differentiated biology and efficient translational pathways," said Dr. Krystle Karoscik, Chief Executive Officer of INNOVOTEX. "As large pharmaceutical companies face significant patent cliffs and return to earlier-stage partnering, we believe there is growing demand for platforms capable of creating durable therapeutic outcomes while offering multiple near-term value inflection points."

Recent oncology market activity continues to reflect this trend, with multiple preclinical-stage licensing and strategic transactions reaching hundreds of millions of dollars in upfront and milestone value, highlighting renewed interest in differentiated early-stage assets.

During the company overview, management will discuss:

-Recent progress advancing NOVO-111 toward clinical development

-Platform differentiation and competitive positioning within oncology

-Regulatory strategy and accelerated development pathway

-Near-term milestones and anticipated value-creation opportunities

-Perspectives on evolving financing and strategic partnership trends

Date: Tuesday, June 9th

Time: 7:00 PM EST

Register for the Company Overview Here

INNOVOTEX welcomes investors, strategic partners, and members of the broader life sciences community to participate in what is anticipated to be an engaging discussion and interactive question-and-answer session.

About INNOVOTEX

INNOVOTEX is a pharmaceutical company advancing Macrocycle Drug Conjugates (MDCs), a novel therapeutic platform designed to improve tumor localization, retention, and intracellular delivery. Its lead candidate, NOVO-111, is being developed to address persistent limitations in oncology through enhanced therapeutic exposure and durability.

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