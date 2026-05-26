Legendary ‘Dora’ Animator & SF Native Tackle Homelessness in New Book

"Grandpa, Why Are There Homeless People?" is the debut picture book in The Compassion Series, written by Crystle Wong Vitari and illustrated by Emmy- and Clio-winning animator Arne JinAn Wong. The book is available now on Amazon. In a scene from the book, Grandpa stops in front of San Francisco legacy business, Toy Boat Cafe, to give money to a man experiencing homelessness — modeling the small, everyday kindness the series hopes to nurture in young readers. Young Adam walks hand-in-hand with his grandparents through San Francisco's Inner Richmond District — the real neighborhood that inspired "Grandpa, Why Are There Homeless People?"

“Grandpa, Why Are There Homeless People?” helps kids 5–8 understand the unhoused crisis, blending 40 years of animation magic with a proud veteran legacy.

Many neighbors we met just want to be seen. A simple smile or saying 'hello' offers the human dignity so many are seeking. It’s not always about a handout; it’s about recognizing their humanity.” — Crystle Wong Vitari

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Grandpa, Why Are There Homeless People?” humanizes the unhoused crisis for children ages 5–8, blending 40 years of classic animation artistry with a profound family history of military service.

A groundbreaking new children’s picture book pairs four decades of award-winning animation artistry with a deeply personal mission: helping families and teachers talk to young children about one of the most visible—and most misunderstood—realities of modern city life.

“Grandpa, Why Are There Homeless People?”, written by San Francisco native Crystle Wong Vitari and creatively directed by her uncle, Emmy- and Clio-winning animator Arne JinAn Wong, is available now on Amazon. The book serves as the premier title in The Compassion Series, a planned line of literature designed to invite young readers to see neighbors experiencing homelessness with curiosity and kindness rather than fear. Written specifically for children ages 5 to 8—the developmental window when kids first notice the wider world and begin asking “why?”—the project took more than two years to bring from first pencil sketch to finished page.

A Gentle Journey of Discovery

Set on an afternoon walk through San Francisco’s Inner Richmond District, the story follows a young boy named Adam and his grandfather as an ordinary outing to the SF Legacy ice cream shop, Toy Boat Cafe, becomes a gentle journey of discovery. When Adam asks the raw, awkward question so many children ask out loud upon seeing an unhoused neighbor, his grandpa answers with patience and honesty. He explains that homelessness is often the unexpected result of difficult circumstances and invisible struggles, and that every person, whatever their backstory, deserves dignity and a little extra kindness.

Rather than leaving families on their own after the final page, the book acts as a comprehensive educational toolkit. It closes with interactive “Talk Time” conversation prompts and “Solution Time”—safe, child-friendly ways to help, from writing child-drawn encouragement cards to assembling low-cost care kits, always with adult guidance and a strict emphasis on safety.

Real-World Inspiration and Hidden Heroes

The series grew out of real, grassroots relationships. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Vitari and her husband spent their weekends cooking and sharing hot meals with neighbors experiencing homelessness across their San Francisco community, eventually distributing over 1,000 hot meals.

“What moved me most was the humility and gratitude we encountered. People were thankful simply to be greeted by name,” said author Crystle Wong Vitari. “I wrote this book because I want children to grow up seeing the dignity in every face—and to become adults who don’t just feel for their neighbors, but who actually do something to help.”

Every book in The Compassion Series is rooted in the life of a real person. This debut title draws heavily on Brian's experience, a young U.S. military veteran whom Vitari came to know while serving meals in the Dogpatch neighborhood. He had returned from service carrying PTSD—an invisible wound many veterans face—and later survived a tragic apartment fire that took the life of his closest friend. The loss left him without a home and carrying deep, lasting grief. His courage and his struggle helped shape the emotional heart of the book.

A Masterpiece Forty Years in the Making

The kind-eyed “Grandpa” children meet on the page is a tribute to another real-world hero. He is modeled on the father of illustrator Arne JinAn Wong—and the grandfather of Vitari—Benson Wong, a U.S. Army veteran and one of the last known child immigrants processed through San Francisco’s Angel Island Immigration Station as a “Paper Son.” His historic story of service and resilience in the face of discrimination is honored today in permanent exhibits at the USS Hornet Sea, Air & Space Museum in Alameda and at the Angel Island Immigration Station.

For Uncle Arne, the project was unlike anything else in his decorated career. Across more than 40 years in animation—a legendary path that runs from creating visual effects on Disney’s original Tron to directing Nickelodeon’s globally beloved Dora the Explorer and The Pink Panther—he has helped bring some of the world’s most recognizable characters to life.

For this book, he hand-sketched every character and scene with paper and pencil before a single digital color was added. “After forty years of bringing characters to life, this is the most personal work of my career,” said Wong. “I wanted Grandpa to carry my own father’s kind eyes and strong spirit. Hand-sketching is still the only way I know to capture the genuine soul of a character.”

A Scalable Vision for the Future

The book arrives as parents, educators, and librarians increasingly search for honest, age-appropriate tools to discuss difficult social topics. Vitari designed the book to belong as comfortably in a classroom or library as it does at bedtime—gentle enough to reassure a young reader, honest enough to matter.

“Grandpa, Why Are There Homeless People?” is the first of a planned 10-book children's series, with future lines already envisioned to scale for middle school, high school, and adult audiences. Every future title will be inspired by a real person and will carry forward the series’ founding belief: that every person has a name and a story worth knowing.

About The Compassion Series:

The Compassion Series is a line of educational books created to help families and educators raise a kinder, more engaged generation. Built on the conviction that empathy is best taught young, each title pairs honest, hopeful storytelling with practical, child-friendly action steps.

Media Contact:

Publisher: Hendrickson Publishing / Hendrickson Studios, LLC

Email: thecompassionseries@gmail.com / crystle@crystlecares.com

Book Purchase Page: https://amzn.to/4x1v9Hc

ISBN: 979-8-9933408-1-4

Review copies, high-resolution original sketch images, and interview requests with Crystle Wong Vitari and Arne JinAn Wong are available to members of the media upon request.

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