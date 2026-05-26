Bay FC and Sutter Health Join SocceristaFest as Official Sponsors

SocceristaFest announces Bay FC and Sutter Health as official partners for the inaugural 2026 event supporting girls in soccer through health, leadership, and community.

NWSL club Bay FC and Sutter Health team up with Girls Soccer Network to support the next generation at SocceristaFest this June.

Having Bay FC and Sutter Health involved is a major step forward for SocceristaFest. Both organizations represent the future of the women’s game and the infrastructure needed to support it.” — Jennifer Gruskoff

WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bay FC and Sutter Health are joining Girls Soccer Network to support the next generation through SocceristaFest 2026.Girls Soccer Network (GSN) today announced that Bay FC and Sutter Health have joined SocceristaFest as official sponsors, strengthening the event’s mission to support the holistic development of girls in the game.Taking place on June 13 at COPA Soccer Training Center in Walnut Creek, Calif., SocceristaFest is a one-day experience designed for girls ages 9 to 16 and their families. The event brings together players, parents, coaches, and leaders across the women’s soccer ecosystem for a dynamic day of education, inspiration, and community.Bay FC, the professional soccer franchise representing the Bay Area in the National Women’s Soccer League and one of the fastest-growing brands in women’s sports, will activate at the event through player engagement and community presence, helping connect young athletes directly to the professional game."Bay FC was built on the belief that every young girl should have access to soccer and play," said Bay FC Executive Vice President of Communications, Community Impact, and Public Affairs Lisa Goodwin Scharff. "Creating more opportunities for girls to play isn’t just something we talk about–it’s core to how we show up through our partnerships and investments in the Bay Area. SocceristaFest is another opportunity for girls to play, build community, and grow as leaders. We’re grateful to Girls Soccer Network for their leadership and for bringing the Bay Area soccer community together."Sutter Health, a leading healthcare provider in Northern California, joins as a key partner supporting player wellness, performance, and education. Sutter’s involvement reinforces the importance of physical and mental health in youth sports and aligns with SocceristaFest’s commitment to developing the whole player.“As a former college athlete and an OB-GYN who cares for women and families in the East Bay, I’ve seen firsthand the lasting impact sports can have on a young girl’s confidence, health and sense of purpose,” said Dr. Amanda Williams, chief medical officer, Sutter East Bay Medical Group. “Programs like SocceristaFest create opportunities for girls to build leadership skills, develop healthy habits and experience the power of teamwork and community. Supporting girls athletics is an investment in the next generation, both on and off the field.”Together, Bay FC and Sutter Health will continue to expand their “B You” platform—investing in community health and wellness programs designed to reach thousands of young women and their families across Northern California with education around health, fitness, and overall well-being. Now in its third year, “B You” empowers girls and women through sport, health education, and leadership development, with a focus on mental health, injury prevention and recovery, and body confidence.“Having Bay FC and Sutter Health involved is a major step forward for SocceristaFest,” said Jennifer Gruskoff, CEO of Girls Soccer Network. “Both organizations represent the future of the women’s game and the infrastructure needed to support it. Their presence elevates the experience for every girl attending.”SocceristaFest has also been recognized as an official U.S. Soccer Forward Festival, part of U.S. Soccer’s nationwide initiative to grow the game and create lasting impact in communities ahead of the 2026 World Cup.The event will feature keynote speaker Tracy Joyner, head coach of the University of Oregon women’s soccer team, along with sessions focused on mindset, strength and conditioning, nutrition, recruiting pathways, and careers in the game. Attendees will also experience meet-and-greets with players, interactive brand activations, and on-field programming.SocceristaFest is currently welcoming additional sponsors and partners as it builds toward its inaugural event.For more information and tickets, visit:Girls Soccer Network is the leading digital platform supporting the next generation of female soccer players. Through content, community, and programming, GSN connects girls to the game on and off the field while building the future of women’s soccer.

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