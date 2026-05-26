Veteran Nurse Bonnie Kitahata Launches Podcast to Help Nurses Break Through Burnout

Founder Breaking Burnout, nurse advocate Breaking Burnout for Nurses Podcast w/host Bonnie Kitahata, RN, ONC

The Breaking Burnout for Nurses Podcast, hosted by Bonnie Kitahata, RN, ONC, is for conversations about burnout, wellness, work-life balance, & career options.

Nurse burnout doesn’t mean you’re broken; it means something in your life, your work, or your heart needs attention. My hope is to help nurses get back to clarity, balance, and a life they love.” — Bonnie Kitahata, RN, ONC

CAMARILLO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At a time when many nurses are struggling with exhaustion, staffing pressures, emotional fatigue, and uncertainty about their future in healthcare, Kitahata created the podcast to offer encouragement, resources, and real-world conversations from people who understand the demands of the profession.The Breaking Burnout for Nurses Podcast , hosted by Bonnie Kitahata, RN, ONC, is inviting nurses and burnout-weary professionals to subscribe on YouTube for weekly conversations focused on nurse wellness, work-related issues, work-life balance, career options, and burnout recovery.Created especially for nurses, the podcast offers short, real, and practical episodes for healthcare professionals who may be feeling exhausted, overwhelmed, underappreciated, or unsure of their next step. While the show is designed with nurses in mind, many of the topics also speak to anyone navigating burnout, stress, life transitions, or the desire to create a healthier relationship with work and life.Episodes are typically about 15 minutes long and are released weekly on Mondays at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. The podcast is available on YouTube at @breakingburnout2033 , as well as Libsyn, Apple Music, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Amazon Music.“Nurse burnout doesn’t mean you’re broken,” said Kitahata. “It means your body, your work, or your heart is asking for attention. My goal with this podcast is to help nurses feel seen, supported, and empowered to find their way back to clarity, balance, and a life they love.”The podcast features conversations with guests from a variety of healthcare, wellness, creative, and professional backgrounds. Upcoming episodes include Nick Daneri, RN, BSN, MSN, TNCC, discussing convenient ACLS, BLS, and PALS certification options, and world-renowned “Ballet Healer” Ido Tadmor sharing insights on dance, movement, Reiki healing, and creative wellness for nurses. Recently, Craig Duswalt, dynamic keynote speaker and Rockstar brand & marketing expert was a guest, sharing about his Rockstar Health and Wellness Retreat coming in July for nurses or anyone wanting to rejuvenate, reset, and renew...mind, body and soul. You can find that episode on my YouTube channel @BreakingBurnout2033.Through guest interviews and solo conversations, Kitahata explores both the practical and personal sides of burnout recovery. Topics include nurse wellness, career growth, certification options, resilience, stress relief, trauma-informed care, movement, creativity, purpose, and the everyday realities of being a nurse in today’s healthcare environment.With more than 40 years of nursing experience, Kitahata brings a grounded, compassionate, and sometimes humorous perspective to conversations about burnout. Her background includes work in ICU, operating room, medical-surgical nursing, radiology, float pool, registry nursing, and orthopedics. She is also the author of “ Breaking Burnout —Keep Calm and Nurse On: 52 Strategies for Burnout Survival.”The show reflects Kitahata’s broader mission through Breaking Burnout: to help nurses feel rejuvenated, inspired, and empowered to lead healthier, happier lives both at work and at home.“Nurses are used to caring for everyone else first,” Kitahata said. “But nurses are human beings, not machines. We need support, laughter, practical tools, honest conversations, and sometimes just a reminder that we are not alone.”Listeners are encouraged to SUBSCRIBE, LIKE, and SHARE the Breaking Burnout for Nurses Podcast on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@breakingburnout2033 , especially with nurses who may be feeling overwhelmed, burned out, or ready for a fresh dose of encouragement and support.

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