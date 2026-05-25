Minister Nomakhosazana Meth corrects misinformation regarding UIF online claims platform

Minister Meth corrects misinformation regarding UIF online claims platform

The Minister of Employment and Labour, Nomakhosazana Meth, wishes to correct recent public statements and unverified commentary regarding the online claims platform of the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF).

On 1 April 2025 the UIF launched a new online platform, known as UIF Online, to replace the legacy Filing employee claims portal. The new platform simplifies and accelerates claims processing by enabling direct client submissions, real-time claim tracking and automated communication throughout the claim lifecycle. Furthermore, it supports a self-model, eliminating the need for third-party agents to assist clients with the submission of claims.

The implementation of UIF Online has yielded positive results. By April 2026, the Fund had successfully processed and paid 4,558,971 claims, reflecting increased access to UF services and growing utilisation of digital channels by workers.

In comparison, during the same review period, the Fund processed and paid 4,099,522 claims in 2023 and 3,547,006 claims in 2024 under the legacy Filing system. These figures demonstrate the effectiveness of the new platform in improving access to benefits and enhancing service delivery.

To raise awareness of UIF Online, the Fund implemented a comprehensive communication and stakeholder engagement programme across multiple platforms and channels. This included awareness campaigns through various media platforms, guidance and support at Labour Centres nationwide, engagements with key stakeholders in all provinces, and the deployment of call centre agents to assist and direct clients to the new platform.

It is important to clarify that the legacy Filing platform consists of two separate components: the employee claims portal and the employer portal. The employee claims portal was officially closed on 20 May 2026 following the successful resolution of legal and contractual disputes associated with the legacy platform, as well as the completion of the required handover process. These legal disputes had previously prevented the UF from decommissioning the employee claims portal.

With the closing of the employee claims portal we wish to assure clients that no applications were lost. Applications that were submitted on the Filing platform have been stored in a separate database from where they are being analysed, verified against system controls and migrated into the new online platform.

The employer portal remains fully operational and continues to provide services relating to employer registration, declarations and contributions. These functions are scheduled to be migrated to UIF Online by August 2026, bringing to a close the transition from the legacy uFiling platform.

Minister Meth has cautioned against the dissemination of misinformation and unverified claims that have the potential to create unnecessary uncertainty and anxiety among workers and beneficiaries who rely on the services of the UIF.

Minister Meth said: "As public representatives, we have a responsibility to ensure that the information we share with the public is accurate, factual and in the interests of nation building. While constructive scrutiny is welcomed, the spread of misinformation and unverified claims can undermine public confidence and cause unnecessary panic."



Media enquiries:

Ms Thobeka Magcai

Ministry Spokesperson

Email: Thobeka.Magcai@labour.gov.za

Mobile: 072 737 2205

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