Rev. Dr. Norma Edwards Headlines Online Spiritual Conference 2026, June 6-7 Rev. Dr. Norma Edwards Speaks on Change & Transformation at Spiritual Conference 2026 Registration is open for Spiritual Awakenings International Conference 2026, June 6 - 7

Near-Death Experiencer and Spiritual Leader Dr. Rev. Norma Edwards Offers Wisdom on Change & Transformation at Spiritual Conference 2026

Love is Divine, God is Love, and Love turns into Divine Light” — Rev. Dr. Norma Edwards

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spiritual Awakenings International (SAI) Circle of Honor member for bridging with the black community globally , Rev. Dr. Norma Edwards, will be a keynote speaker at the upcoming SAI Conference 2026, happening online Saturday and Sunday, June 6 – 7. Born into a black community in what was then colonial British Guiana, South America, Edwards has experienced a series of spiritual milestones, including three Near-Death Experiences. Her talk at the conference is entitled, “Twenty-first Century Living: Growth Through Change & Transformation.”A popular spiritual speaker, Rev. Edwards offers wisdom gained through higher education, religious training, and unique spiritual experience. She spent many years working in prison re-entry and development programs and is a recipient of the prestigious Linowes Award from the Community Foundation in Washington DC. She is the author of two books, “Awakening,” her spiritual memoir, and “Touchstones To Remembering Your Spirit.”About her keynote talk she says, “ Change happens at the intersection of timing and information . Twenty-first century living now demands change at multiple levels of our human existence. Advanced technology here on Earth has provided us with the ability to develop and distribute guided information systems. These systems assist humankind to attain higher consciousness and spiritual transcendence. Let’s settle down and talk about this amazing concept of change at multiple levels of human experience.”Spiritual Awakenings International Conference 2026 is online Saturday and Sunday, June 6 – 7, featuring 42 speakers from 12 countries sharing about Spiritually Transformative Experiences of all types. Keynote speakers include Dannion Brinkley, Dr. Yvonne Kason, PMH Atwater, Rev. Dr. Norma Edwards, and Shaun Lether.The free two-day event also includes panels on all types of Spiritually Transformative Experiences such as Near-Death Experiences, Spiritually Transformative Experiences, Spirituality & Healing, and Exploring Consciousness. Speakers will be live from countries across the globe such as the United States, England, Brazil, Israel, Poland, Canada, and Italy.For more information and free registration go to SpiritualConference.org.Contact:Dr. Yvonne Kasoninfo@spiritualawakeningsinternational.org

SAI Conference 2026 Keynote Speakers: Dannion Brinkley, Rev Dr Norma Edwards, & PMH Atwater

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