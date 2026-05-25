Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga launches 70 Years Commemoration of 1956 Women’s March, 29 May

Minister Chikunga launches 70 years of commemoration of the 1956 Women’s March.

The Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga, will officially launch the 70 Years Commemoration of the 1956 Women’s March on Friday, 29 May 2026; As part of the National Milestones events.

The launch marks the beginning of a national programme of activities commemorating the historic 1956 Women’s March, where more than 20,000 women united against unjust pass laws and demonstrated courage, resilience, and collective activism in the fight for freedom and equality in South Africa. This commemoration event will further outline the programme and national activities leading up to Women’s Month in August 2026 under the theme Empowered Women Empower The Nation.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the launch as follows:

Date: Friday, 29 May 2026

Time: 09:00-12:00

Venue: Freedom Park Heritage Site & Museum (Pretoria)

The commemoration will honour the legacy of the women of 1956 while reflecting on the progress made in advancing women’s rights, gender equality, social justice, and the empowerment of women in democratic South Africa. It will also serve as a platform to mobilise society against Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF), economic exclusion, and all forms ofdiscrimination affecting women and girls. The launch marks the government programme of activities to commemorate the milestones of freedom under the theme honouring the past, delivering the future.

#ServicedeliveryZA