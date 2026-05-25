Minister Maropene Ramokgopa delivers DPME Budget Vote 2026/27, 27 May

The Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Hon. Maropene Ramokgopa, will deliver the 2026 Budget Vote Speech of the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (DPME) on Wednesday, 27 May 2026, at Parliament in Cape Town.

The Budget Vote serves as an important platform for the Minister and Deputy Minister to reflect on the Department’s achievements, progress, and challenges over the past financial year, while outlining strategic priorities and interventions for the 2026/27 financial year.

The address will provide insight into how the Department intends to utilise its allocated budget of R532.9 million to strengthen integrated planning, improve government performance monitoring, deepen evidence-based decision making, and support institutional reform across the state.

Key focus areas of the address will include:

Tracking progress in the implementation of the Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP) 2024–2029

Development of the White Paper on Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, expected to be finalised by the end of the 2026/27 financial year

Finalisation of the DPME bi-annual report covering October 2025 to March 2026

Development of a comprehensive SOE Rationalisation Framework and standardised national guidelines for Board and CEO appointments

Strengthening institutional reform and performance monitoring across state owned enterprises and local government

Implementation of the National Evaluation Policy Framework (NEPF 2025), approved by Cabinet in February 2026

Advancing the Geospatial Information Management Strategy (GIMS) to support spatial planning, monitoring, and targeted development interventions

The Minister will further reflect on the evolving role of the DPME in shaping long term national planning, strengthening accountability mechanisms, improving coordination across government, and driving a capable, ethical, and developmental state in line with the National Development Plan Vision 2030.

The Budget Vote will reaffirm government’s commitment to building an effective state that delivers measurable outcomes, responsive governance, and improved service delivery for all South Africans.

The DPME budget vote will be hosted as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 27 May 2026

Venue: Parliament, Cape Town

Time: 10h00

For Media Inquiries: Mr Thomas Nkosi Chief Director: Strategy & Communications 079 907 9016 tomnkosi@dpme.gov.za Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (DPME)

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