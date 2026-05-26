Kevin Makes Sense Media Named International Video Award Winner

Virginia Beach, Virginia based video production firm Kevin Makes Sense Media, has been named a 2026 AVA Digital Awards recipient

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Virginia Beach, Virginia based creative firm Kevin Makes Sense Media , has been named a 2026 AVA Digital Awards recipient. The agency received a GOLD AVA Digital Award for their video produced for the Hampton Roads based cyber security hub and incubator, Neptune Shield “When we hired Kevin Makes Sense Media, we had no idea how smooth and seamless this process would be,” says Neptune Shield President/CEO Nicholas Rocha. “His entire team was very friendly, professional, and attentive to our needs and marketing goals. He was able to capture what we discussed and turn our vision into a reality in a way that impressed not only our team, but everyone we have shared his video with. We were very impressed and glad that we retained them for the creation of this video." said Rocha.“Receiving this award is validation of the level of work that we continue to produce for our clients," says Kevin Makes Sense Media CEO Kevin Neff. "And the fact that the video was produced for a veteran-owned business makes it even more special, especially as the son of parents that both served in our nations’ armed forces.”The competition judges are industry professionals who look for companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry. Winners were selected from over 200 categories in Audio, Video, and Web based production.About AVA Digital Awards – The AVA Digital Awards are an international competition that recognizes excellence by creative professionals responsible for the planning, concept, direction, design, and production of digital communication. Work ranges from digital campaigns – to audio and video production – to website development – to social media engagement – to mobile marketing.About Neptune Shield – Neptune Shield is a cyber security hub based in Hampton Roads, Virginia providing a maritime domain focused environment for cyber security innovation & solutions through collaboration, education, and training in partnerships with the US Government, US Military, Commercial Interests, Academia, and International Partners.About Kevin Makes Sense Media – Kevin Makes Sense Media is an award-winning full-service video production and branding firm located in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Their outside the box creativity makes them the branding and marketing firm of choice for those select businesses, entrepreneurs and professionals seeking to stand out from the competition. They provide custom multi-media solutions for local, regional, and national clients.

Neptune Shield

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