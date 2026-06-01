SideBar: Optimism in Action Welcomes Kate Compton Barr, Founder of The Can’t Win Victory Fund

SideBar: Optimism in Action with KAZU MCL 50th Logo KAZU Logo Kate Compton Barr Can't Win Victory Fund

Kate Compton Barr is a trailblazing advocate for democracy who made waves running a “Can’t Win” campaign focused on the harmful effects of gerrymandering.

We run real candidates in races we're supposed to lose. Not paper candidates. Not placeholders. Actual people running serious campaigns.” — Kate Compton Barr, Founder, Can't Win Victory Fund

MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SideBar: Optimism in Action podcast, a collaboration of KAZU 90.3 and Monterey College of Law , welcomes Kate Compton Barr, Founder of The Can’t Win Victory Fund. Kate Compton Barr is a trailblazing advocate for democracy who made waves as the first candidate to run a “Can’t Win” campaign for North Carolina Senate District 37, shining a spotlight on the harmful effects of gerrymandering. By embracing her uphill battle with humor and determination, Kate mobilized voters and sparked conversations about the urgent need for fair representation in American politics.With over two decades of experience in behavioral science, Kate specializes in persuasive communication and behavior change grounded in evidence-based research. She is a Senior Behavioral Scientist at the University of Michigan’s Center for Academic Innovation, where she develops tools and strategies that empower individuals.As the founder of pip & grow, Kate built a social, eco-conscious company focused on child safety and wellness, demonstrating her commitment to innovative, mission-driven solutions. During her tenure, pip & grow won national awards and Kate was named to the Forbes Next 1000 list.Kate’s career reflects her belief that meaningful change is possible through courage, creativity, and the power of collective action. Kate Barr's episode on SideBar: Optimism in Action goes live Tuesday, June 1, 2026 on www.kazu.org/sidebar . For more information about The Can’t Win Victory Fund, go to https://www.cantwinvictoryfund.com ---KAZU 90.3 radio and SideBarMedia are excited to collaborate to add SideBar: Optimism in Action podcast to KAZU’s digital programming on the station's website ( www.kazu.org/sidebar ). KAZU is the NPR affiliate station for Monterey, Salinas, and Santa Cruz. The SideBar: Optimism in Action podcast - sponsored by Monterey College of Law, a long-standing nonprofit sponsor of KAZU 90.3 radio - has become the first non-newscast, locally produced podcast featured on the KAZU website and mobile application.SideBar: Optimism in Action is hosted by former law dean Mitch Winick, produced by David Eakin, a local theater composer, media consultant, and podcast producer, and promoted by Dena Dowsett, social media specialist. “The podcast features nonprofit leaders, advocates, and community members who represent extraordinary work that is improving the humanitarian, public policy, and charitable needs of our local, national, and global communities. Our focus this season is on the amazing individuals who are pursuing positive change during challenging times,” explained Winick.New episodes of SideBar: Optimism in Action are published on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at www.kazu.org/sidebar . To learn more about the podcast, read our blog, and to preview and listen to more than 90 previous episodes, go to SideBarMedia at www.sidebarmedia.org

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