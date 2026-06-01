Miriam Putnam Helps Entrepreneurs and Professionals RESET and RISE Through Personal Transformation

Miriam Putnam

Drawing from her own life experiences, Putnam now helps others create healthier, more balanced lives with less stress and greater peace of mind

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After experiencing a profound personal transformation, wellness coach and author Miriam Putnam is now helping entrepreneurs and professionals break cycles by locating hidden subconscious stress, reconnecting with themselves and creating more balanced, purpose-driven lives through her RESET and RISE approach.

“Many people reach a point where they realize something in their life needs to shift,” says Putnam. “Often, real change begins internally, with workable mindset techniques, self-awareness, and taking the time to reconnect with what truly matters. For me, that journey eventually became my purpose and the foundation for the work I do today.”

Putnam works with clients who perceive something is holding them back from true happiness, or are emotionally drained to live a more fulfilling life, even if they appear successful on the outside. Through the Freedom from Stress Framework, based on science, the coaching and counseling focuses on baseline body health, the secrets of unlocking your peaceful mindset without meditation, and personal growth. She helps clients create healthy habits, and make changes that are realistic and lasting.

Her RESET and RISE program is centered around the idea that transformation does not happen overnight. Instead, Putnam encourages clients to reflect honestly on the ideal scene for their life and creating a plan for getting there as quickly as possible. Sometimes someone is doing everything right and once the hidden subconscious stress is found, everything falls into place and magically improves and life balances. Through her Freedom from Stress Coaching approach, Putnam helps clients step back from stress with her Mind Muscle Exercise ™ , and create a life with more balance, clarity, and peace of mind.

“A lot of people are constantly pushing themselves while trying to ignore what’s subconsciously holding them back in life, either negative thoughts in a loop, failures, relationship issues, anxiety, or fears. ,” Putnam states. “Over time this unhandled stress can affect every part of your life, even body health. Sometimes the first step is simply giving yourself permission to pause and take the time to do this effective program to experience the bliss waiting for you.”

Her work is less about perfection and more about helping professionals and entrepreneurs find a genuine holistic mental health pathway that works for them.

"Nobody needs to become someone completely different,” she explains. “A lot of the time, they just need to reconnect with who they already are underneath all the stress, pressure, and expectations.”

As conversations surrounding wellness, burnout, and emotional health continue to grow, Putnam believes more people are recognizing that success means very little if they are constantly exhausted or unhappy. Through RESET and RISE, a completely individualized program, tailored specifically for each client, a person is revived. Internal stress melts away, more alignment and balance occurs while the individual moves closer to their vision, and their goals are reached. She always encourages people to understand that it is never too late to make positive changes.

“No matter where someone is starting from, growth is possible,” Putnam adds. “People are always capable of changing their lives, sometimes more than they realize.”

About Miriam Putnam

Miriam Putnam is a wellness coach who helps entrepreneurs and professionals break unhealthy cycles, reconnect with themselves, and create more balanced lives through mindset coaching and personal growth work. Through her RESET and RISE approach, she empowers clients to move forward with greater confidence, clarity, and purpose.

For more information, visit: https://miriamputnam.org/

Miriam Putnam is available for interviews.





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