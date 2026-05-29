The Bridge Health Recovery Center Opens New Southern Utah Location, Offering 21-Day Immersive Nervous System Reset

Joint Commission-accredited program expands with new facility near Zion National Park

NEW HARMONY, UT, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Bridge Health Recovery Center , a Joint Commission-accredited residential wellness program specializing in chronic pain, depression, trauma, fibromyalgia, and nervous system disorders, today announced the opening of a new facility in Southern Utah's Long Valley. The center's next 21-day immersive session begins June 8, 2026, with limited availability.The Bridge's signature program combines medical treatment, trauma-informed therapy, nutrition, movement, and holistic nervous system rehabilitation — an approach that has helped more than 3,500 guests over 20 years."Most people who come to us have seen 10 or more doctors and tried everything," said Dr. Daren Brooks, founder of The Bridge Health Recovery Center. "What makes our approach different is that we treat the whole person — not just symptoms. In 21 days, we reset the nervous system that's been stuck in fight-or-flight mode, often for years or decades."A Growing Crisis Demands a Different ApproachNearly one in five U.S. adults lives with a mental illness, while over 50 million Americans suffer from chronic pain, according to the National Institute of Mental Health and the CDC.The Bridge's residential model removes patients from their everyday environment and immerses them in a structured healing program that includes Pain Reprocessing Therapy (PRT), trauma-informed psychotherapy (EMDR, somatic experiencing, CBT), on-site psychiatric care, nutritional rehabilitation, daily movement therapy (yoga, aquatic therapy, hiking), and nervous system regulation (vagus nerve stimulation, breathwork, biofeedback).Unlike many residential wellness programs, The Bridge accepts most major insurance plans. "We believe that healing shouldn't be reserved for those who can write a check," Dr. Brooks added.The Bridge specializes in chronic pain and fibromyalgia, depression and anxiety, trauma and PTSD, chronic fatigue syndrome, complex regional pain syndrome, lupus, and stress-related nervous system dysregulation.The new Long Valley location in Washington, Utah features four residential units with 20-bed capacity. The permanent campus in New Harmony, Utah launches July 20, 2026.About The Bridge Health Recovery Center: Joint Commission-accredited residential wellness program in Southern Utah. Over 20 years, the program has transformed the lives of more than 3,500 guests. Learn more at thebridgehealthrecovery.com or call 435-559-1922.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.