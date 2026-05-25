State Police Investigating Single-Vehicle Fatal Crash on Sandbox Road in Harrington

Date Posted: Monday, May 25th, 2026

The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Saturday evening in Harrington.

On May 23, 2026, at approximately 9:57 p.m., a Nissan Altima was traveling westbound on Sandbox Road east of McCauley Pond Road. The preliminary investigation revealed the Nissan failed to negotiate a moderate curve, lost control, and rotated off the roadway. As a result, the Nissan’s rear right side struck a large tree.

The driver, a 34-year-old man from Lincoln, Delaware, who was not properly restrained, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld until his family is notified.

The roadway was closed for approximately three and a half hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.

The investigation is still ongoing by the Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit. Troopers ask anyone who witnessed or has information about the crash to contact Master Corporal W. Booth by calling (302) 698-8451. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) 847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or has lost a loved one to a sudden death and needs assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center. is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.