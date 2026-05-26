Award-Winning Christian Devotional ‘The Prayer: Rise with Jesus’ Becomes #1 Bestseller in the U.S., Italy, and Brazil

Read The Prayer Book

Now available in five languages, the illustrated 30-day devotional by Stefania Leão and Alexander Debelov turns international momentum into outreach mission.

Started as a prayer in my darkest season. Now it's reaching readers across countries and languages. Overwhelming. But this was never about rankings. Every dollar goes to charity.” — Stefania Leao

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The Prayer: Rise with Jesus,” the illustrated 30-day Christian devotional by Stefania Leão and Alexander Debelov, has become a #1 bestseller in the United States, Italy, and Brazil, marking a rare international breakthrough for an independently published faith book.

The book has also received multiple literary honors, including recognition from the Best Indie Book Award, Storytrade Award, and Readers’ Favorite. What began as a quiet devotional project has now grown into a multilingual Christian book reaching readers across English, Portuguese, Italian, Spanish, and French editions.

“The Prayer: Rise with Jesus” is built around a simple daily rhythm: scripture, reflection, prayer, and original watercolor illustration. Each of the thirty days is designed to be read in five to ten minutes, giving readers a short but meaningful morning practice centered on Jesus, faith, and renewal.

“This book started as prayer during one of the darkest seasons of life,” said Stefania Leão. “To see it reach readers across countries and languages is overwhelming. But the mission is bigger than bestseller rankings. Every copy is part of something practical: prayer becoming service.”

The devotional brings together Leão, a Brazilian-born Christian writer, and Debelov, a San Francisco entrepreneur and Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree who illustrated the book’s watercolor artwork. Their collaboration blends devotional writing, visual art, and a shared desire to make faith feel personal, beautiful, and accessible.

Now, the authors are turning the book’s momentum into service. Net proceeds from “The Prayer: Rise with Jesus” support homeless outreach and local churches in the San Francisco Bay Area.

“San Francisco has given me so much,” said Debelov. “But it is impossible to live here and ignore the suffering on the streets. This book is our way of connecting prayer, beauty, and action.”

The book is now available in five languages:

• English: “The Prayer: Rise with Jesus”

• Portuguese: “Oração: Erga-se com Jesus”

• Italian: “Preghiera: Sorgi con Gesù”

• Spanish: “Oración: Levántate con Jesús”

• French: “Prière : Lève-toi avec Jésus”

With bestseller momentum in three countries, multiple book awards, original watercolor illustrations, and a growing international readership, “The Prayer: Rise with Jesus” is becoming more than a devotional. It is becoming a global prayer movement rooted in daily faith and practical compassion.

Review copies, book images, author information, bestseller screenshots, award details, and interview availability are available at: https://readtheprayer.com/ and https://readtheprayer.com/press

About “The Prayer: Rise with Jesus”

“The Prayer: Rise with Jesus” is a 30-day Christian devotional by Stefania Leão and Alexander Debelov. The book combines scripture, reflection, prayer, and original watercolor illustration in a short daily format designed for morning prayer. It is available in English, Portuguese, Italian, Spanish, and French.

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