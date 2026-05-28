Deck Remodelers Addresses Connection Between Outdoor Spaces and Mental Wellness During Mental Health Awareness Month

This expansive outdoor living project by Deck Remodelers extends the home into a fully functional backyard environment, combining covered spaces, lighting, and landscape design to support everyday living and large-scale entertaining. Deck Remodelers is a full-service design-build firm specializing in luxury outdoor living environments. This full-property outdoor living design by Deck Remodelers integrates a covered deck, pool, and surrounding landscape lighting into a cohesive environment that supports both large-scale entertaining and everyday outdoor living.

Company owner Sean McAleer recently discussed biophilic design, outdoor living, and mental health during an appearance on The Dr. Pat Show with Dr. Pat Baccili

SPARTA, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, Deck Remodelers is highlighting how residential outdoor living spaces can support emotional well-being, reflecting a broader shift in how homeowners use their outdoor environments.The discussion follows a recent appearance by Deck Remodelers owner Sean McAleer on The Dr. Pat Show with Dr. Pat Baccili, where he spoke about biophilic design, the relationship between outdoor environments and mental wellness, and how residential outdoor spaces are increasingly being designed to support daily routines and quality of life.As daily routines become increasingly fast-paced and screen-oriented, McAleer notes that outdoor areas, such as decks, patios, and backyard living spaces, are being used more regularly as extensions of the home. These environments serve not only as areas for gathering, but also as spaces for rest and individual use.“People don’t always recognize how their surroundings influence how they feel,” said McAleer. “We’ve observed that thoughtfully designed outdoor spaces can provide a setting for relaxation, connection, and time away from daily demands.”The company indicates that this shift aligns with increased interest in biophilic design, an approach that incorporates natural elements into built environments. In residential outdoor settings, this may include access to sunlight and fresh air, the use of natural materials, and layouts that balance open and sheltered areas.Research has shown that time spent outdoors is associated with reduced stress, improved mood, and overall well-being. Exposure to natural elements, including greenery and daylight, has also been linked to improved focus and reduced mental fatigue.McAleer notes that design considerations can influence how frequently outdoor spaces are used. Features such as defined zones for gathering and relaxation, adjustable shade structures, and materials that reflect natural tones and textures may contribute to comfort and usability. Integrating outdoor living areas with the surrounding landscape may further encourage regular use.Originally published in 2025, McAleer’s coffee table book features a collection of residential outdoor projects that reflect an approach centered on craftsmanship and lifestyle considerations, with an emphasis on how outdoor spaces function as part of the home.“Design is not only about appearance, but also about how a space is experienced,” McAleer added. “Outdoor environments can offer an opportunity to slow down and spend time in a way that supports daily well-being.”McAleer indicates that when outdoor spaces are designed for comfort and accessibility, they are more likely to become part of everyday routines, including time outside in the morning, breaks during the day, and use in the evening.During Mental Health Awareness Month, Deck Remodelers encourages homeowners to consider how their outdoor environments may contribute to their overall quality of life.

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