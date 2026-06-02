Stacey Lauren and Avery Crumrine Expands Intention Into Action Community Activation

Stacey Lauren and Avery Crumrine

Intention Into Action Community Activation is a tested, high-energy group experience for companies, communities, and events

Thank you, Avery, for this challenge! I got more done in 5 days than I ever have before toward taking action to get my book done. Completed the first draft outline and got 20 chapters mapped out.” — Daryl Franz

LOS ANGELAS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After years of experimentation helping people take action, Stacey Lauren, founder of Do The Thing™, discovered something most people miss: action doesn’t just come from motivation, it comes from environment.Through building communities, hosting experiences, and leading challenges with groups around the world, she developed a framework that helps people step out of their comfort zones together, and that’s what creates a strong community that achieves goals together.Built from her TEDx talk, The Power of Community to Help You Achieve Your Goals, which has reached nearly 2 million people, this methodology has evolved into a powerful, repeatable experience.Now, alongside her daughter, Avery Crumrine, author of Intention Into Action, they’ve turned that framework into a powerful, repeatable community experience.This is not just about helping individuals take action. It’s about helping groups take action and grow closer as a result. Lauren brings the Do The Thing™ Formula, designed with built-in accountability and a shared group experience that creates the structure and environment where people actually do the thing together.Crumine brings an additional layer of execution, reinforcement, and follow-through, ensuring participants stay consistent and turn action into results.Together, they turn intention into measurable results.The methodology behind this experience has been developed through years of Do The Thing challenges and community-based activations led by Lauren across a wide range of audiences and organizations.Lauren has designed and led dozens of community challenges inside masterminds, private communities, and organizations, helping activate engagement, accelerate adoption, and bring people together around shared goals.Her work includes collaborations with leaders and organizations such as Nick Gray, Laura Carney, and Virgin Unite, where she is currently developing a future challenge.Eileen Wilder, who incorporates Stacey’s challenges inside her exclusive Black Card Mastermind, shared: “Stacey’s system ignites momentum within your group. It creates a contagious energy that propels the community forward, aligns everyone, and fosters a true sense of unity.”Across all of these experiences, one pattern became clear: when people step outside their comfort zones together, connection accelerates, trust deepens, and action becomes consistent.After publishing her book, Crumrine spoke at the Changemaker Summit, where she moved the room with her ability to turn intention into action.That moment led to a powerful collaboration with her mother to transform her message into a scalable, community-based experience now known as the Intention Into Action Challenge, powered by the Do The Thing™ framework.A guided, high-energy community experience designed to help people stop overthinking and start executing, alongside others doing the same.Early participants in the initial challenge have already reported measurable results.Daryl Franz used the challenge to tackle a long-delayed book project, shared, “Thank you, Avery, for this challenge! I got more done in 5 days than I ever have before toward taking action to get my book done. Completed the first draft outline and got 20 chapters mapped out.”The collaboration also highlights a generational dynamic. Lauren brings years of experience in community building and live facilitation, while Crumrine brings a perspective rooted in execution, accountability, and the ability to follow through today.Following the success of their first challenge within the Do The Thing community, the experience is now expanding and available for companies, masterminds, communities, and live events seeking to increase engagement, strengthen connection, and deliver tangible value through action-based experiences.At a time when people feel increasingly disconnected and ideas are everywhere but execution is rare, this experience provides something many are actively seeking: a way to grow together.The next live challenge will be hosted inside the Intention Into Action community in one of the upcoming months.Organizations and community leaders interested in bringing the Intention Into Action Challenge to their group can learn more and inquire here: https://averycrumrine.com/challenge /inquireTo learn more and join the next challenge, participants can register at https://averycrumrine.com/challenge

How Stacey Lauren’s Do The Thing Challenges Drive Engagement, Momentum, and Revenue

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