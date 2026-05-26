Colombiamoda Miami Strengthens the International Expansion of Colombian Fashion in the U.S.

Colombiamoda Miami 2026 returns for its third edition under the concept “Uniqueness is the New Luxury.”

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colombian fashion continues to strengthen its international presence, now setting its sights on the southern United States as a strategic market for global growth. Inexmoda announces the third edition of Colombiamoda Miami, taking place May 27–29, 2026 in Wynwood during Miami Swim Week, reinforcing Colombiamoda’s presence in one of the industry’s most dynamic and competitive markets.

The 2026 edition expands the scale of this international platform with a curated agenda featuring runway shows, pop-ups, brand experiences, networking opportunities, and strategic relationship-building spaces designed to connect Colombian talent with buyers, media, industry leaders, and international consumers.

Under the concept “Uniqueness is the New Luxury,” Colombiamoda Miami will open a conversation around authenticity, designer-led fashion, and cultural identity as the new codes of contemporary luxury.

FedEx and SONNAR: Strategic Partners for the Internationalization of Colombian Fashion

This year, FedEx — the world’s largest express transportation company — joins as a strategic ally supporting the internationalization of the Colombian fashion system through global logistics expertise and connectivity, helping more Colombian brands expand into new markets, particularly the United States.

“Colombiamoda Miami represents the vision of an industry that understands internationalization is not only about participating in global platforms, but about evolving in order to compete and consolidate within them,” said Sebastián Díez, President of Inexmoda.

“Through strategic partnerships such as FedEx, we are building real capabilities for Colombian brands to scale their value proposition, understand new markets, and develop sustainable international business models.”

FedEx’s participation is part of its ongoing collaboration with Inexmoda through SONNAR, a platform created to strengthen Colombian brands and entrepreneurs through education, visibility, and business connection opportunities. With the 70 participating brands in this edition, SONNAR will reach nearly 250 beneficiary companies across seven consecutive editions.

“At FedEx, we support the international expansion of Colombian brands by connecting them with opportunities across more than 220 countries and territories through our global network,” said Claudia Rostagno, Director of Marketing and Communications for FedEx Latin America and the Caribbean.

What’s New at Colombiamoda Miami 2026?

The event will bring together more than 35 Colombian brands through the “Colombiamoda Selection” pop-up, a curated showcase reflecting the diversity and sophistication of Colombia’s fashion system through categories including resortwear, swimwear, urbanwear, loungewear, and accessories.

Programming will also include the Colombiamoda Selection Runway, styling experiences, wellness activations, and short talks featuring national and international guests.

The agenda will additionally feature the “Made in Medellín” runway in partnership with the Mayor’s Office of Medellín and starring Entreaguas, celebrating the innovative and sophisticated spirit of the city, as well as a runway show by Colombian designer Renata Lozano in collaboration with the Cali Chamber of Commerce.

This initiative arrives at a strategic moment for the industry: the United States remains the leading destination for Colombian fashion exports, representing a USD 345 billion apparel market. In 2025, Colombia exported USD 124 million to the U.S., demonstrating strong growth potential for national brands.

With the support of ProColombia, Colombiamoda Miami continues to strengthen the visibility and connection of the Colombian fashion system within the U.S. market, projecting Colombia — the Country of Beauty — through design, creativity, and cultural identity.

In its third edition, Colombiamoda Miami reaffirms its role as an internationalization platform for Colombian design, promoting Latin American talent through strategic alliances between industry, logistics, and the broader business ecosystem.

For more information, please visit:

colombiamoda.com

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