Deck Remodelers Releases Digital Edition of Deck Rebellion by Sean McAleer

Deck Rebellion by Sean McAleer showcases the evolution of outdoor living into a design-driven extension of the home, highlighting real-world projects that define the modern luxury backyard movement. Deck Remodelers is a full-service design-build firm specializing in luxury outdoor living environments. This backyard transformation by Deck Remodelers combines a covered outdoor living space, pool, and integrated landscape design to create a private, resort-style environment for entertaining and everyday use.

The outdoor living publication, originally introduced as a printed coffee table book, is now available in digital format alongside the hardcover edition

SPARTA, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deck Remodelers has released a digital edition of Deck Rebellion : Revolutionary Concepts for Outdoor Living, a book by Sean McAleer exploring residential outdoor living design through photography, project documentation, and written commentary.Originally published as a hardcover coffee table book, Deck Rebellion documents a range of outdoor living projects completed by Deck Remodelers, including decks, covered structures, kitchens, fireplaces, and integrated exterior spaces. The publication combines large-format photography with discussions of design considerations, construction approaches, and the ways homeowners use outdoor environments within residential architecture.The digital edition introduces an additional format for readers to access the publication across desktop and mobile devices.The book includes completed project photography alongside commentary from McAleer on planning outdoor environments around functionality, structure, and long-term use. Topics addressed throughout the publication include material selection, space planning, architectural integration, lighting, and multi-season outdoor living.“Deck Rebellion is a beautiful collection of photographs that emphasize the importance of design and practical construction,” wrote John Kelly of the Detroit Free Press. “It will give any reader ‘deck envy!’”“This is a perfect title for readers who love architecture and architectural photography, home design and landscaping,” wrote Kathryn Picard of Librarian Book Connoisseur. “Other readers may enjoy it just for the talking points it may give for thinking about their own decks and outdoor areas.”“The digital edition provides another format for sharing the projects and ideas documented in the original publication,” said Sean McAleer, founder and president of Deck Remodelers.Deck Rebellion: Revolutionary Concepts for Outdoor Living was published by Burnt Box Media in 2025.

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