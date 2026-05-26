Menlo Park Patents Q2 Pitch Showcase to Help Tampa Bay Startups Raise Capital and Protect IP

Tampa Bay startups can pitch for investor feedback, a free provisional patent application, and real investor feedback.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Menlo Park Patents alongside Tampa Bay Innovation has announced the launch of the Menlo Park Patents Q2 Pitch Showcase, a startup pitch event designed to support innovation across the Tampa Bay startup ecosystem by connecting founders with investor feedback, intellectual property (IP) resources, and growth opportunities.As inflation, housing costs, and economic pressure continue to rise, many startup founders are being forced to make difficult decisions about where to allocate limited capital. While the startup ecosystem celebrates rapid growth, fundraising, and AI-driven innovation, one critical issue is quietly being overlooked: intellectual property protection.In the race to build products, secure traction, and survive the early stages of company growth, many founders delay filing patents or avoid the process altogether due to cost. The result is a growing number of startups exposing themselves to preventable legal risks, weakened investor positioning, and the potential loss of technologies that could have significant market or societal impact.To battle this issue, founder Shem Lachhman of Menlo Park Patents is awarding startups in the Tampa and Florida region with prizes to genuinely benefit their IP and growth. The event will take place on June 18, 2026, at ARK Invest’s Spark Labs and will be co-hosted by Tampa Bay Innovation Center. The showcase is aimed at early-stage and high-growth startups throughout the Tampa and Tampa Bay region seeking strategic guidance, visibility, and access to resources that are often financially out of reach during the earliest stages of company building.Startups selected to participate will compete for several high-value prizes intended to help founders accelerate growth while protecting their innovation, including:• A free provisional patent application prepared by Menlo Park Patents• Presentation with investment committee from Gazelle Ventures for a serious investment consideration• A 409A valuation provided by EqvistaThe event was created in response to a growing challenge facing founders: balancing startup costs, rising living expenses, and the need to protect valuable intellectual property early in a company’s lifecycle while providing startups the exposure and introduction to investors.“Too many founders delay the patent process because they believe it is financially out of reach during the early stages of building a company,” said Shem Lachhman. “The goal of the Menlo Park Patents Q2 Pitch Showcase is to remove some of those barriers, help startups receive meaningful investor feedback, and encourage innovators to start protecting what they are building before it is too late.”The showcase is expected to bring together founders, investors, startup professionals, engineers, operators, and members of the broader Florida innovation community. Organizers say the event is focused not only on competition, but on creating actionable opportunities for startups to refine their business models, improve investor readiness, and strengthen their long-term strategic position.“We are excited to support founders who are building ambitious companies and solving meaningful problems,” said Ashby Greene. “Events like this create an environment where entrepreneurs can gain real feedback, build relationships with investors, and access resources that can materially impact the trajectory of their businesses.”The Tampa Bay region has continued to emerge as one of Florida’s fastest-growing startup ecosystems, with increasing investment activity across sectors including AI, health technology, fintech, SaaS, robotics, and climate technology. Organizers believe the event reflects a broader movement toward building a stronger founder support infrastructure within the region.Founders, startup professionals, and members of the innovation community can register to attend or apply to pitch at:Menlo Park Patents works with startups, inventors, and emerging technology companies to help them navigate the patent process and develop intellectual property strategies designed to support long-term growth and investment readiness at HALF the cost of traditional law firms.Gazelle Ventures is an investment firm focused on supporting innovative startups and founders building scalable, high-growth businesses.

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