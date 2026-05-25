Citizen Vinyl Record Pressing Facility, in Asheville NC, Announces Expansion

Citizen Vinyl’s leadership team, L-R: John Lenac, Chief Strategy Officer; Lauren Rash, Chief Manufacturing Officer; Audra Gaiziunas, Chief Financial Officer; Gar Ragland, CEO; Brent Manning, VP Sales and Marketing. (Not pictured: Scott Crane, Chief Brand

Citizen Vinyl Expands Capacity, Strengthens Leadership Team, and Doubles Down on Innovation

We’re building a more scalable, innovative, and cost-effective platform for vinyl production here in Western North Carolina.” — Gar Ragland

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Citizen Vinyl, North Carolina’s first and award-winning vinyl record pressing plant , announces its successful relocation from downtown Asheville to its new and improved manufacturing facility at 179 Merrimon Avenue in Weaverville, North Carolina.The move marks a significant expansion in the company’s production capabilities, and positions Citizen Vinyl for continued growth and innovation in the global vinyl record market. Vinyl record sales have experienced year-over-year increases for the past two decades, and reached $1 billion in US revenue in 2025.The relocation includes the acquisition of all vinyl pressing equipment assets from Donaldson Record Pressing, which previously operated out of the same facility. This strategic acquisition adds two additional vinyl presses to Citizen Vinyl’s operation, substantially increasing production capacity, improving turnaround times for clients, and strengthening vinyl record pressing as a significant contributing industry to craft manufacturing in Western North Carolina.“Since opening in downtown Asheville in 2020, Citizen Vinyl has been committed to serving our artists and record label clients with the industry leading quality pressings and customer service for which we are recognized. This relocation and expansion represents a major step forward for our manufacturing capabilities and long-term sustainability,” said Citizen Vinyl founder and CEO Gar Ragland. “By consolidating operations into a more efficient facility and expanding our equipment base and product offerings, we are able to reduce operational overhead, and continue to innovate with new products, services and processes.”In tandem with the relocation, Citizen Vinyl has made several key executive hires to strengthen its leadership team and support the company’s next phase of growth:• Lauren Rash, Chief Manufacturing Officer — Former Strategic Growth Manager at GE Aerospace, COO of Diamond Brand Gear, and Senior Manager of Fabrication at Thermo Fisher Scientific. As a Six Sigma Black Belt in Lean Manufacturing, Lauren’s deep manufacturing experience is invaluable in leading Citizen Vinyl’s efforts to streamline operations.• Audra Gaiziunas, Chief Financial Officer – Small business financial specialist at Mountain Bizworks, entrepreneur and fractional CFO/CEO/COO. Audra has deep experience helping small business manage costs, forecast and grow, and is uniquely qualified to manage small manufacturing businesses.• John Lenac, Chief Strategy Officer — Former Head of Programming and Artist/Label Relations at Yahoo! Music, where he helped build the largest music website on the internet. Lenac has spent his career at the intersection of music, technology, and innovation — leading direct-to-fan initiatives at PledgeMusic, overseeing music strategy for immersive VR platforms, and teaching digital strategy at Berklee Online since 2016. His deep fluency in how music is consumed, distributed, and monetized positions him to drive Citizen Vinyl's next chapter.• Brent Manning, Vice President of Sales and Marketing — Co-founder of Riverbend Malt House. An ardent vinyl collector and live music enthusiast, and entrepreneur and longtime sales director in the craft beverage industry, Manning will be driving sales efforts with record labels, independent artists, and special projects.• Scott Crane, Chief Brand Officer — Developed and managed multi-platinum songwriters and producers, has created global campaigns with marquee talent, and built award-winning international brands from inception to growth. From his early career as an independent concert promoter, photographer, and creative director, he has continued to merge worlds with upward success across industries and time zones. He is founder and Chief Creative Officer for The Storied Arts, Soundscape Northwest, and Soundscape International. Scott is leading Citizen Vinyl’s overall brand and partnership strategy from Portland, OR.These additions bring deep expertise across manufacturing, operations, and music industry strategy, reinforcing Citizen Vinyl’s commitment to innovation, quality, and customer service.The company also announced that it will soon unveil a series of new strategic partnerships within the music industry, including collaborations centered around its proprietary vinylkey® technology . Citizen Vinyl is the world’s exclusive manufacturer of NFC-embedded vinyl records, enabling enhanced interactive experiences that connect physical media with digital content.“This is an exciting moment not just for our company, but for the artists, labels, and partners we serve,” Ragland said. “We’re building a more scalable, innovative, and cost-effective platform for vinyl production here in Western North Carolina.”-------------About Citizen VinylCitizen Vinyl is a North Carolina-based and award-winning vinyl record pressing plant dedicated to high-quality manufacturing, innovation, and artist-focused service. Known for its patented vinylkeytechnology, Citizen Vinyl is redefining the relationship between analog media and digital engagement. CitizenVinyl.com

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