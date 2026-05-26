Governor Wes Moore Signs SB 323 Into Law, Marking Historic Youth Justice Reform Victory in Maryland

Advocates Alongside Senator Will Smith Jr. at a Senate Press Conference Supporting SB 323

Human Rights for Kids Joins Advocates, Impacted Youth, and Legislators at Bill Signing Ceremony

For far too long, Maryland’s automatic adult prosecution laws subjected children to harsh and traumatizing treatment that undermined rehabilitation and public safety.” — James Dold

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Human Rights for Kids (HRFK) proudly joined Governor Wes Moore, legislative leaders, youth advocates, and directly impacted young people today as Senate Bill 323, the Youth Charging Reform Act, was officially signed in to law in Maryland.“Today, Senate Bill 323 was signed in to law by Governor Moore, marking a historic milestone in our efforts to reform Maryland’s youth auto charging system that has been 15 years in the making,” said Senator Will Smith Jr., the bill’s primary sponsor. “This progress brings us closer to ensuring that hundreds of young people in Maryland are met with support and services in the juvenile system, rather than being routed into a process that leads to worse outcomes for both youth and public safety.”The enactment of SB 323 represents one of the most significant youth justice reforms in Maryland history. The law narrows the categories of offenses that result in children being automatically charged in adult court which is projected to impact more than 500 youth annually. The law also creates a framework for removing all children from adult jails and prisons in the state by 2029. The legislation reflects growing national recognition that children are developmentally different from adults and should be treated accordingly within the legal system.“After fourteen arduous and challenging years, we have achieved a major victory in the fight to protect Maryland’s youth in custody,” said Delegate Sandy Bartlett, the bill’s primary House sponsor. “With the signing of SB 323 into law, Maryland has taken a pivotal step toward reducing the number of children charged as adults and ending the shared confinement of children with adults. While there is still work to do, this new law reflects the dedication of public servants and advocates across the state. Our youth will be better served in a system focused on their needs, rehabilitation, and better outcomes.”Senator Sara Love, the sponsor of SB 296 which was incorporated in to SB 323, added “No child should ever be subjected to the cruel and inhumane experience of being incarcerated in an adult jail or prison. What we are talking about is preventing children from being physically, emotionally, and sexually abused by older adult prisoners and not being placed in a small cell for 23 hours out of every day with no human interaction. This bill draws a clear line: children must be kept out of adult jails and away from incarcerated adults because anything less puts children at risk and puts Maryland out of compliance with federal law.”Research consistently demonstrates that children prosecuted in the adult criminal justice system are more likely to experience violence, trauma, and long-term barriers to education, employment, and housing, while also facing higher rates of recidivism. Youth held in adult facilities are at substantially greater risk of suicide, physical assault, and sexual abuse.HRFK played an active role in supporting the legislation throughout the legislative session through advocacy, coalition engagement, public education, and collaboration with lawmakers and community partners working to reform Maryland’s youth justice system. HRFK representatives attended today’s signing ceremony alongside impacted youth and allied organizations who fought for years to advance the measure.“This law will change the lives of countless children across Maryland,” said James Dold, Founder and CEO of HRFK. “For far too long, Maryland’s automatic adult prosecution laws subjected children to harsh and traumatizing treatment that undermined rehabilitation and public safety. Today marks a historic shift toward a more fair, evidence-based, and humane approach to youth justice. We commend the leadership of Senators William C. Smith Jr. and Sara Love, Delegate Sandy Bartlett, House Speaker Peña-Melnyk, Senate President Ferguson, Governor Moore, and all of our partners in the advocacy and philanthropic community whose steadfast leadership and commitment to children made this day possible.”About Human Rights for KidsHuman Rights for Kids is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing and protecting the human rights of children in the United States. Through advocacy, public education, coalition building, and strategic litigation, the organization works to end cruel and developmentally inappropriate practices against children in the legal system and promote policies consistent with the U.N. Convention on the Rights of the Child.

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