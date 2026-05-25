National WWI Museum and Memorial Honors the Fallen on Memorial Day

Local scouts laid 441 wreaths at the National WWI Museum and Memorial on Memorial Day to honor the 441 residents of Kansas City, Missouri who died serving the country in WWI. Local scouts laid 441 wreaths at the National WWI Museum and Memorial on Memorial Day to honor the 441 residents of Kansas City, Missouri who died serving the country in WWI. Local scouts laid 441 wreaths at the National WWI Museum and Memorial on Memorial Day to honor the 441 residents of Kansas City, Missouri who died serving the country in WWI.

A formal public program included remarks from dignitaries, keynote from General (Ret.) Richard Myers and the laying of 441 wreaths in honor of the war dead

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National WWI Museum and Memorial serves as a fitting place to spend Memorial Day, giving honor and special recognition to the individuals who sacrificed their lives while serving their country.At a Memorial Day Ceremony today, which was free to the public, a formal program included remarks from dignitaries and a keynote address from General (Ret.) Richard Myers. Myers, a Kansas City-area native, served for 40 years in the United States Air Force and retired as the 15th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The program also included a bell tolling ceremony; a reading of the names of the 441 residents of Kansas City, Missouri who died serving the country in WWI; and a laying of 441 wreaths by local scouts, in honor of the war dead. Each wreath was made in Scotland and supports disabled veterans.This year's ceremony carries special significance, as 2026 marks the centennial of the dedication of the Liberty Memorial. Shortly after World War I ended, Kansas City leaders formed the Liberty Memorial Association, and citizens raised more than $2.5 million in just 10 days, the equivalent of more than $49 million today. President Calvin Coolidge dedicated the Liberty Memorial in 1926. One hundred years later, the Museum and Memorial continues to honor that legacy as it celebrates this milestone throughout 2026.Guests were also invited to preview the new permanent exhibition, Story of the Museum and Memorial . The exhibition charts the Museum and Memorial's 100-year history and Kansas City's story of stewarding it. Story of the Museum and Memorial is supported by PNC, the Kansas City, Missouri Neighborhood Tourist Development Fund (NTDF) and partnership with the Missouri Humanities with support from the Missouri Humanities Trust Fund.About the National WWI Museum and MemorialThe National WWI Museum and Memorial is America's leading institution dedicated to remembering, interpreting and understanding the Great War and its enduring impact on the global community. The Museum and Memorial holds the most comprehensive collection of World War I objects and documents in the world and is the second-oldest public museum dedicated to preserving the objects, history and experiences of the war. The Museum and Memorial takes visitors of all ages on an epic journey through a transformative period and shares deeply personal stories of courage, honor, patriotism and sacrifice. Designated by Congress as America's official World War I Museum and Memorial and located in downtown Kansas City, Mo., the National WWI Museum and Memorial inspires thought, dialogue and learning to make the experiences of the Great War era meaningful and relevant for present and future generations. To learn more, visit theworldwar.org.

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