Dr. Will Cunningham’s Book Where You Belong Blends Psychology, Faith, and Cultural Insight for Modern Readers

Where You Belong: A Journey Not a Destination continues Dr. Will Cunningham’s exploration of identity, purpose, and resilience by examining the cultural and emotional forces that shape modern discontent.

Feeling off course? Dr. Will Cunningham’s Where You Belong explores resilience, belonging, and navigating life’s uncertainty with purpose.

This generation has mastered achievement, but we’ve lost our sense of navigation.” — Dr. Will Cunningham

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Why do so many successful, driven, capable people wake up one day and quietly ask, “How did I get here?”Licensed therapist, military veteran, and positive psychology practitioner Dr. Will Cunningham confronts that question head-on in his newly released book, Where You Belong: A Journey Not a Destination, the second installment in The Belonging Series.Following his powerful and deeply personal first book, Where I Belong: A Journey Declassified, Cunningham shifts the focus from his own story to the universal struggle shared by millions: navigating anxiety, cultural chaos, broken expectations, and the silent ache of feeling out of place in your own life. This isn’t another surface-level self-help book promising quick fixes. It is a bold, psychologically grounded roadmap for people who feel stuck between comfort and crisis, between the life they imagined and the life they’re actually living.Following the deeply personal foundation laid in Where I Belong: A Journey Declassified, Cunningham expands the conversation beyond his own story to address the shared tension millions feel, navigating anxiety, relational strain, cultural chaos, and the quiet ache of success that somehow feels incomplete.“Belonging isn’t a destination you arrive at once everything settles down. It’s something you cultivate by learning how to steer through uncertainty,” says Cunningham.Drawing from more than a decade of counseling over 3,500 clients, Cunningham blends clinical insight, neuroscience, cultural analysis, and personal reflection into a psychologically grounded roadmap for resilience. He explores how gradual shifts, from social media and economic pressure to changing family structures and faith fatigue, have created what he calls a cultural “slow boil,” leaving many disoriented without knowing exactly why.The book unfolds in three compelling movements:Part One: How Did We Get Here?An examination of the subtle cultural and psychological shifts that have fueled today’s epidemic of anxiety and disconnection.Part Two: Navigating Toward BelongingIntroducing his signature sailboat metaphor, Cunningham challenges readers to become captains of their own lives. Emotions serve as a compass. Discomfort becomes wind. Calm waters reveal hidden stagnation. Sustainable growth requires intentional movement.Part Three: Where You BelongA deeply reflective and spiritually integrated exploration of resilience, brokenness, and renewal, offering not perfection, but clarity, direction, and forward momentum.Raw, honest, and at times provocative, Where You Belong tackles topics many avoid: adjustment disorder, emotional drift in marriage, the pursuit of comfort over character, faith disillusionment, and the loneliness that can hide behind achievement.Readers walk away with a practical framework for recalibrating when life feels off course, identifying imbalance across key life domains, reframing emotional feedback, and choosing growth over stagnation.As Book 2 of The Belonging Series, this release deepens and broadens the journey begun in Where I Belong. Cunningham is currently writing the third and final installment of the series, which will complete the arc from personal belonging to collective understanding. Book 3 is expected soon.In a world obsessed with arrival, Where You Belong delivers a timely message: peace is not found in still waters; it’s found in learning how to sail.Where You Belong: A Journey Not a Destination is available now on Amazon and through major booksellers. For more information, visit https://drwillcunningham.com/ ________________________________About the AuthorDr. Will Cunningham was voted Best Family Counselor (2024), and #1 Best Therapist and #1 Life Coach (2025). He’s also ranked among the Top 25 Therapists in NC and Top 500 in the U.S. He uses integrative, evidence-based approaches that blend traditional, cultural, faith-based, and positive psychology perspectives. With a background in Intelligence Operations across 13 countries supporting Special Forces and classified missions, he developed strong leadership, conflict resolution, and trust-building skills. He practices in Asheville, NC, in the Blue Ridge Mountains, helping hundreds of clients navigate life’s challenges as a trusted advisor.

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