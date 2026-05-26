From 48,000 CVEs to 256 Real Threats: New Research Calls for Smarter Cyber Defense

Global Vulnerability Intelligence Report

Hive Pro reveals attackers focus on small set of weaponized vulnerabilities indicating a structural failure in CVSS-based vulnerability management

Attackers don’t filter by severity; they filter by utility,” — Sarfaraz Kazi

MILPITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hive Pro, a leader in exposure and vulnerability management, today released its Global Vulnerability Intelligence Report 2026 , an annual analysis from Hiveforce Labs covering the full 2025 vulnerability lifecycle. The report reveals an active widening gap between recorded patching activities and actual cyber risk.With AI now accelerating both offensive and defensive operations, and patches arriving after exploitation rather than before it, the Global Vulnerability Intelligence Report 2026 gives security leaders an evidence-based view of where attackers are focused — not where dashboards say risk is highest. This report helps defenders separate hype from operational reality.Top 5 Findings:1. Cyberteams are overwhelmed by volume, not actual threat. While more than 48,000 vulnerabilities were disclosed in 2025, only 256 were exploited in real-world attacks — making it harder for businesses to identify what truly matters.2. Security products themselves became a major entry point for attackers. Firewalls, Virtual Private Networks (VPNs), Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), and Identity and Access Management (IAM) platforms accounted for 15.2% of exploited flaws.3. Nearly half of the vulnerabilities exploited were zero-days. Organizations lacked patches when attacks began, relying heavily on detection and response capabilities instead of prevention.4. China-nexus actors dominated attribution. Of 61 attributed CVEs, China-nexus groups accounted for 31 across 25 distinct clusters — more than Russia, Iran, and North Korea combined.5. AI is accelerating cyberattacks, with threat actors using AI to analyze patches and develop exploits in minutes, dramatically increasing the speed and scale of attacks.99.5% of published vulnerabilities never saw real-world exploitation and 95.5% of the CVEs aren't even exploitable.“Attackers don’t filter by severity; they filter by utility,” says Sarfaraz Kazi , Chief Technology Officer & Head of Hiveforce Labs, Hive Pro. Chasing patching alone isn't the right approach either because in many cases patches aren’t available or the lead time to patch is too long.“40% of exploited CVEs in 2025 were zero-days. There was no patch. That makes the question of ‘are we patched?’ irrelevant. The more useful question is whether existing controls would detect and contain the exploitation attempt — and most organizations can’t answer that with any confidence,” adds Rohit Parchuri, Chief Information and Security Officer, Yext.The report also highlights how the traditional enterprise patching process is redundant with modern attack timelines. In an AI-enabled defense ecosystem, the time between vulnerability disclosure and exploitation shrank from days to minutes.“Enterprise patch cycles were designed for stability, not speed. Those processes made sense when exploitation took months. Now that it takes hours, they’re an organizational liability. Patch management programs need to renegotiate their change-approval workflows around this reality,” says Shannon Lietz, Co-Founder & CEO, ThirdScore - Risk and Trust Intelligence firm.The report gives security leaders actionable steps to strengthen cyber resilience, prioritize vulnerabilities most likely to be exploited, and adapt security operations to a threat landscape where attack timelines are shrinking at record speeds.To explore the report further or speak to a Hiveforce Labs threat intelligence expert, visit hivepro.com

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