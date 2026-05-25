Danny Hayes II and 33 Agency Expand Enterprise AI Governance and Procurement Readiness Advisory Services

33 Agency

Danny Hayes II will support organizations evaluating AI governance, procurement readiness, cybersecurity, and infrastructure planning initiatives

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 33 Agency LLC (“33 Agency”) today announced the expansion of its Strategic AI Advisory and Infrastructure Planning Practice to include enterprise AI governance and procurement-readiness advisory services for organizations evaluating emerging artificial intelligence initiatives.The expanded advisory focus builds on the firm’s recently launched Strategic AI Advisory and Infrastructure Planning Practice and reflects increasing demand from organizations seeking structured guidance before moving forward with AI-related procurement, infrastructure modernization, implementation planning, and operational deployment initiatives.According to 33 Agency, the expanded advisory services are designed to help organizations improve readiness before entering formal procurement, contracting, vendor-selection, budgeting, or implementation phases associated with enterprise AI initiatives.The advisory work will focus on AI governance planning, operational readiness assessments, implementation sequencing, cybersecurity coordination, infrastructure evaluation, stakeholder alignment, vendor-evaluation support, operational documentation, and procurement-readiness planning for enterprise, infrastructure, healthcare, telecommunications, logistics, and public-sector environments.Keary “Danny” Hayes II, Senior Advisor at 33 Agency, said many organizations are still in the early stages of evaluating how artificial intelligence initiatives should be structured operationally and governed institutionally.“Organizations are realizing that implementation risk often begins long before deployment,” said Danny Hayes II . “Questions around governance, procurement readiness, cybersecurity coordination, operational oversight, and documentation standards need to be addressed before organizations commit major capital, infrastructure resources, or operational workflows to AI initiatives.”33 Agency stated that many organizations evaluating AI adoption are facing increasing pressure to modernize operations while simultaneously maintaining institutional oversight, cybersecurity discipline, documentation standards, and operational accountability.The firm believes that procurement readiness is becoming a major operational challenge as organizations attempt to evaluate AI vendors, implementation pathways, infrastructure requirements, compliance considerations, and long-term operational support needs in a rapidly evolving technology environment.According to 33 Agency, the expanded advisory services may include support for capability assessments, procurement-readiness planning, governance framework development, infrastructure coordination, implementation roadmap planning, cybersecurity review coordination, operational risk evaluation, and vendor-evaluation preparation.The firm stated that its advisory practice is designed to help organizations approach AI implementation decisions with greater operational clarity and governance discipline before entering formal deployment or procurement stages.Danny Hayes II will help support advisory initiatives involving AI governance strategy, enterprise modernization planning, cybersecurity coordination, operational infrastructure evaluation, workflow modernization, and institutional technology planning.“Organizations are not simply buying software,” Danny Hayes II said. “They are making long-term operational decisions that can impact infrastructure, governance standards, cybersecurity posture, workforce coordination, procurement strategy, and institutional risk management. Responsible planning matters.”33 Agency stated that it does not operate as a software vendor, securities platform, regulated financial institution, or cybersecurity provider. Any legal, financial, engineering, accounting, procurement, cybersecurity, or regulated professional services would be conducted through appropriately qualified third parties where required.The firm also stated that it intends to maintain strict confidentiality regarding client engagements, implementation planning discussions, procurement evaluations, infrastructure reviews, and non-public operational initiatives.Danny Hayes II is a Senior Advisor at 33 Agency focused on AI governance, enterprise modernization, infrastructure planning, cybersecurity coordination, procurement-readiness strategy, and institutional advisory initiatives. Additional professional information is available on his LinkedIn profile About 33 Agency33 Agency is a strategic advisory firm supporting select clients across infrastructure strategy, procurement readiness, institutional communications, enterprise modernization, government affairs, and emerging technology planning. The firm helps organizations develop governance structures, operational frameworks, and implementation strategies for complex enterprise and public-private initiatives.

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