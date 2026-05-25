Toronto Hair Transplant Pioneer Dr. Robert Jones Launches TORONTO.HAIR with Online Consultations
Online consultations at TORONTO.HAIR give patients direct access to Dr. Robert Jones and his Toronto hair transplant team — without leaving home.
Visit the site at https://Toronto.Hair
Patients can now request a confidential online consultation from the TORONTO.HAIR homepage — without booking a flight, taking a day off work, or sitting in a waiting room. The platform is built for patients researching Toronto hair transplant options, candidates exploring FUE for the first time, and out-of-town patients who would otherwise need to travel to Oakville for an in-person assessment.
Direct access to an experienced FUE surgeon
Dr. Jones has been performing FUE since 2002 and was among the early adopters of large-session FUE, performing the first session of over 1,000 grafts in 2003. He has completed more than 6,000 hair transplant procedures over his career.
He is a Fellow of the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHRS), certified by the American Board of Hair Restoration Surgery (ABHRS), and has been a member of ISHRS since 1996. He earned his medical degree from McMaster University in 1979.
Unlike clinics that delegate the procedure to technicians, Dr. Jones performs the full FUE procedure himself, including graft extraction and recipient site preparation. His practice is dedicated exclusively to hair restoration.
Why online consultations matter for Toronto hair transplant patients
Traditional hair restoration consultations require a clinic visit — a meaningful barrier for out-of-town patients, busy professionals, and anyone uncertain whether they are a candidate for transplantation at all. Online consultation removes that friction. Patients submit images and basic history through TORONTO.HAIR and receive a confidential assessment of their candidacy, options, and likely outcomes.
"Hair restoration is a personal decision, and most patients spend months researching before they walk into a clinic," said Dr. Robert Jones. "Bringing the consultation online means patients get real information — from someone who actually performs the surgery — earlier in their process. That's how it should be."
What the platform covers
Online consultations through TORONTO.HAIR cover the full scope of Dr. Jones's practice:
Toronto hair transplant — FUE procedures, including large-session FUE
Male pattern hair loss — assessment, candidacy, and treatment planning
Female hair loss — pattern assessment and restoration options
Hairline design and restoration — for natural, undetectable results
Non-surgical options — medication, topical solutions, and other treatments
Out-of-town patient planning — travel, scheduling, and post-procedure follow-up
About Dr. Robert Jones
Dr. Robert Jones is a hair restoration surgeon based in Oakville, Ontario, in the greater Toronto area. He has been performing hair transplants for over two decades and has experience in follicular unit extraction, large-session FUE, and body hair transplantation. His clinic is dedicated exclusively to hair restoration. Online consultations are available now at TORONTO.HAIR.
Dr. Robert Jones
Toronto.Hair
+1 905-236-1048
email us here
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