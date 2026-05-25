Toronto Hair Transplant Pioneer Dr. Robert Jones Launches TORONTO.HAIR with Online Consultations

Toronto Hair Transplant With Dr. Robert Jones Toronto.Hair New Site - Free Online Consultation Toronto Hair Transplants

Online consultations at TORONTO.HAIR give patients direct access to Dr. Robert Jones and his Toronto hair transplant team — without leaving home.

Bringing the consultation online means patients get real information — from someone who actually performs the surgery — earlier in their process. That's how it should be.” — Dr. Robert Jones

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Robert Jones, an experienced follicular unit extraction (FUE) hair transplant surgeon based in the greater Toronto area, has launched TORONTO.HAIR, a new patient platform offering online hair transplant consultations directly with Dr. Jones and his team.Visit the site at https://Toronto.Hair Patients can now request a confidential online consultation from the TORONTO.HAIR homepage — without booking a flight, taking a day off work, or sitting in a waiting room. The platform is built for patients researching Toronto hair transplant options, candidates exploring FUE for the first time, and out-of-town patients who would otherwise need to travel to Oakville for an in-person assessment.Direct access to an experienced FUE surgeonDr. Jones has been performing FUE since 2002 and was among the early adopters of large-session FUE, performing the first session of over 1,000 grafts in 2003. He has completed more than 6,000 hair transplant procedures over his career.He is a Fellow of the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHRS), certified by the American Board of Hair Restoration Surgery (ABHRS), and has been a member of ISHRS since 1996. He earned his medical degree from McMaster University in 1979.Unlike clinics that delegate the procedure to technicians, Dr. Jones performs the full FUE procedure himself, including graft extraction and recipient site preparation. His practice is dedicated exclusively to hair restoration.Why online consultations matter for Toronto hair transplant patientsTraditional hair restoration consultations require a clinic visit — a meaningful barrier for out-of-town patients, busy professionals, and anyone uncertain whether they are a candidate for transplantation at all. Online consultation removes that friction. Patients submit images and basic history through TORONTO.HAIR and receive a confidential assessment of their candidacy, options, and likely outcomes."Hair restoration is a personal decision, and most patients spend months researching before they walk into a clinic," said Dr. Robert Jones. "Bringing the consultation online means patients get real information — from someone who actually performs the surgery — earlier in their process. That's how it should be."What the platform coversOnline consultations through TORONTO.HAIR cover the full scope of Dr. Jones's practice:Toronto hair transplant — FUE procedures, including large-session FUEMale pattern hair loss — assessment, candidacy, and treatment planningFemale hair loss — pattern assessment and restoration optionsHairline design and restoration — for natural, undetectable resultsNon-surgical options — medication, topical solutions, and other treatmentsOut-of-town patient planning — travel, scheduling, and post-procedure follow-upAbout Dr. Robert JonesDr. Robert Jones is a hair restoration surgeon based in Oakville, Ontario, in the greater Toronto area. He has been performing hair transplants for over two decades and has experience in follicular unit extraction, large-session FUE, and body hair transplantation. His clinic is dedicated exclusively to hair restoration. Online consultations are available now at TORONTO.HAIR.

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