Canadian Wildfire Agencies to Have Increased Access to Aircraft This Fire Season

Made possible through the Government of Canada, CIFFC has secured 12 aerial assets to improve wildfire response during periods of elevated wildfire activity.

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire CentreMade possible through the Government of Canada’s investment of $316.7 million over the next five years, the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre (CIFFC) has secured twelve leased aerial assets to improve provincial and territorial wildfire response during periods of elevated wildfire activity.This investment addresses four primary objectives: increase Canadian surge capacity during periods of elevated wildfire activity, support rapid deployment of resources, address provincial and territorial gaps, and enhance Canada’s wildfire resilience.This summer, Canadian wildfire agencies will have access to the following resources:• Four Dash 8-400 AT (Land-based Airtankers), one TBM960AA (Birddog), and two Forward Attack Tanker Bases through Conair Group Inc • Three Airbus AS332 L & L1 (Heavy rotary wing helicopters) via Coldstream Helicopters Ltd • Two Sikorsky S-92A (Heavy rotary wing helicopters) via VIH Helicopters These aerial assets will be strategically propositioned in Canada based on provincial and territorial need, fire activity, and preparedness level. However, aircraft can be relocated at any time to address the current situation.To utilize the federally leased aircraft, provincial and territorial wildfire agencies will follow normal CIFFC processes and submit a resource request to CIFFC. When requests come, they will be prioritised through CIFFC’s formal Canadian Multi-Agency Coordination Group and established coordination process. This is the primary forum for triaging and prioritising the allocation of shared wildfire response resources in Canada, including aircraft, personnel, and equipment.QUOTES“A pan-Canadian response that assists our provincial and territorial partners in reducing the increasing impact of wildfires is paramount. CIFFC is honoured to coordinate these aerial assets on behalf of our member agencies. Together, we are building a more wildfire resilient future for our country.”- Kelsey Winter, Executive Director of the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre“As wildfires become more severe and frequent, Canadians expect their governments to be ready. By investing in critical aerial firefighting capacity and working in partnership with CIFFC, the federal government is helping provinces and territories respond quickly to wildfires across the country.”- The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada“Our government is, first and foremost, focused on protecting Canadians by strengthening our ability to fight wildfire in 2026 and beyond. By providing provinces and territories with critical firefighting resources, we are helping protect lives, homes, and communities for years to come.”- The Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources“Ensuring provinces and territories have access to the resources they need is critical during wildfire season. These additional assets will help strengthen response efforts across the country and allow those on the frontlines to respond quickly and keep Canadians safe from coast to coast to coast.”- Corey Hogan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural ResourcesMEDIA CONTACTS:CIFFC Media Relationsmedia@ciffc.caSoraya LemurPress SecretaryOffice of the Honourable Eleanor OlszewskiMinister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development CanadaSoraya.lemur@ps-sp.gc.caCharlotte PowerOffice of the Minister of Energy and Natural ResourcesCharlotte.Power@nrcan-rncan.gc.caMedia RelationsPublic Safety Canada613-991-0657media@ps-sp.gc.caNatural Resources CanadaMedia Relations343-292-6096media@nrcan-rncan.gc.ca

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