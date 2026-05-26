Hercules Cultural Festival is 12 Days Away — and the Lineup is Ready

2026 Hercules Cultural Festival Hercules Cultural Festival Hercules Cultural Festival Information

Full Schedule of Performers, 50+ vendors and exhibitors, and Free Admission at Hanna Ranch Park on June 7

The festival brings residents, performers, businesses, and organizations together to celebrate the cultures that make Hercules unique. We can't wait to see everyone there.” — Sylvia Villa-Serrano, Event Organizer - Bay Front Chamber

HERCULES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With less than two weeks to go, the Hercules Cultural Festival is shaping up to be one of the East Bay's best free days out this summer. The festival takes place Sunday, June 7, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Hanna Ranch Park in Hercules.

Hosted by the City of Hercules and the Bay Front Chamber of Commerce, the annual celebration draws over 7,000 attendees from across the greater Bay Area with a full day of cultural performances, live music, food, shopping, kids activities, and community spirit.

A Full Day of Performances featuring performers and community groups of all ages

11:00 a.m. Solis Martial Arts

11:30 a.m. LGNDS Dance Studio

12:00 p.m. Aloha Hula

12:30 p.m. Center for Laos Studies Cultural Performers

1:00 p.m. Yee’s Martial Arts

1:30 p.m. Hercules High School Marching Band

2:00 p.m. Live music by Papa Joe & The New Deal

3:45 p.m. Music Repertoire

4:00 p.m. Ballet Folklorico de Ricardo Velazquez

4:30 p.m. Ta'ere Tia'i Polynesian Dance Group

5:00 p.m. Sama Academy of Martial Arts

5:30 p.m. Kultura International Dance Ensemble

More than 50 vendors and exhibitors, in addition to food vendors, are expected to participate in this year’s festival.

Hungry festivalgoers will have no shortage of options. Participating food vendors include Chocolates by Nikki, Crockett Cocina, Curbside Kitchen, Curry & Combo, D&T Kitchen, Dream Bowlz, Hella Bomb Tacos, Gaga's Rollin Diner, Green Panda Eats, Kona Ice, Fusion Bites, Irie's Bites, Kingsley Eats, Menchie's Dole Whip Floats, Shaw's Texas Style BBQ, Sushi Obsession, and Taqueria La Cocina. Margaritas and beer will also be available for purchase.

More than 50 additional vendors and exhibitors — including arts and crafts, retail, and community organizations — will round out the festival grounds.

Free Rides, Free Raffle Tickets, Free Fun

A free shuttle runs between the Hercules Community Center and Hanna Ranch Park from noon to 7:00 p.m. Attendees who bring canned food donations will receive one free raffle ticket per item. Kids can also enjoy hands-on activities with Kids Workshop kits provided and hosted by Home Depot.

"The festival brings residents, performers, businesses, and organizations together to celebrate the cultures that make Hercules unique," said Sylvia Villa-Serrano, event organizer. "We can't wait to see everyone there."

The 2026 Hercules Cultural Festival is sponsored by Phillips 66, Kaiser Permanente, and East Bay Municipal Utility District (EBMUD).

Event Details

Hercules Cultural Festival

Sunday, June 7, 2026 | 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Hanna Ranch Park | 2480 Refugio Valley Road, Hercules, California

Free Admission

For updates and event information, visit: www.bayfrontchamber.com/hercules-cultural-festival/

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About the Organizers

Originally launched in 1980, the Hercules Cultural Festival was a longtime community tradition for more than 30 years before returning in 2023 through a partnership between the City of Hercules and the Bay Front Chamber of Commerce and. Today, the festival continues to celebrate cultural diversity, local businesses, arts, music, food, and community connection for residents and visitors throughout the greater Bay Area.

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