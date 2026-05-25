Jerry Sargeant, Founder of Star Magic Healing, Named Featured Expert in Acclaimed Documentary Pillars of Power

The internationally recognized energy healer and transformation expert brings a revolutionary framework for human potential to the most anticipated documentary.

Our body is sacred. Our soul is sacred, and our soul is housed in our body.” — Jerry Sargeant

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles Tribune Productions announces Jerry Sargeant as a featured expert in the debut film of Pillars of Power: The Hidden Secret Behind Achieving Greatness, the celebrated six-film documentary series executive produced and co-directed by Moe Rock and Dawna Campbell. Known globally as "The Facilitator," Sargeant is the founder of Star Magic Healing, an international bestselling author, and one of the most sought-after transformation specialists in the world today.

Sargeant joins an extraordinary lineup of thought leaders and visionaries, including original stars of the iconic 2006 film The Secret, Jack Canfield, Rev. Dr. Michael Bernard Beckwith, Dr. Joe Vitale, Dr. John Demartini, Marie Diamond, John Assaraf, and Lisa Nichols, alongside Sharon Lechter, Ken Honda, Sonia Choquette, Dan Clark, Barry Goldstein, and Dame DC Cordova, whose collective wisdom shapes the heart of this series.

Since founding Star Magic Healing in 2016, Sargeant has trained thousands of individuals across more than 85 countries in a healing modality that bridges quantum physics, energy frequencies, and intentional transformation. Published works include Healing with Light Frequencies and Activate Your Super-Human Potential: The Ultimate 5D Toolkit, reaching readers around the world. The Star Magic Foundation supports sustainable development in underprivileged communities globally.

In Pillars of Power, Sargeant speaks directly to what it truly means to build a life of lasting greatness, starting from the inside out.

"Honoring your body is mission critical," Sargeant shared during filming. "Our body is sacred. Our soul is sacred, and our soul is housed in our body. If our body isn't strong and taken care of, the electromagnetic system inside is going to get fried. The basic things, intermittent fasting, clean foods, going to bed early, exercise, meditation, breath work, all of these help facilitate an absolutely impeccable vessel, keeping it clean and functioning in the perfect way so the soul can be happy."

That foundation, Sargeant teaches, is inseparable from presence. Drawing from decades of personal transformation, including overcoming addiction, abuse, and a near-fatal accident before discovering a gift for healing, Sargeant offers audiences a lived understanding of what it costs, and what it yields, to step into true power.

"When you're living from that present state of awareness, you're in the zero point," Sargeant explains in the film. "You're love. From there, everything flows. You enter a state of wholeness, a state of creation, a state of manifestation. This is where life just naturally flows for you."

The Pillars of Power series is designed to give voice to the principles behind extraordinary achievement, the kind that endures. The film examines five critical areas of human experience: money, relationships, health, mental wellness, and spirituality. Sargeant's contribution speaks directly to the physical, energetic, and spiritual foundations that support peak performance at every level of life.

"The lineup we have assembled for this film is extraordinary. Audiences will walk away with information they have never heard before, tools that will help them step into their full potential, remember who they truly are, take action on their goals and dreams, and create the life they truly deserve," said Campbell.

Pillars of Power: The Hidden Secret Behind Achieving Greatness is scheduled for its world premiere June 11, 2026 in Culver City, California, followed by theatrical event screenings, streaming distribution, international licensing, and a global tour.

About Jerry Sargeant

Jerry Sargeant, known as "The Facilitator," is the founder of Star Magic Healing, an internationally bestselling author, and a transformation specialist who has trained thousands of practitioners across 85 countries. Featured in The Washington Times, Forbes Australia, and L'Officiel Monaco, Sargeant has been recognized as one of the most influential healers working today.

The Star Magic Healing app offers guided meditations, light language transmissions, breathwork, and transformational tools available to users worldwide. Through the Star Magic Foundation, Sargeant supports sustainable development and educational initiatives for underserved communities globally. Learn more at starmagichealing.org.

About Pillars of Power:

Pillars of Power is a six-film documentary series executive produced and co-directed by Moe Rock and Dawna Campbell through The Los Angeles Tribune Film Division. The series features some of the world's most respected thought leaders and explores the foundational principles behind achieving lasting greatness. The world premiere is scheduled for June 2026 in Culver City, California. For more information: www.thepillarsofpower.com

Pillars of Power | Official Teaser 2026

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