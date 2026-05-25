Margie Barilla Foundation Expands Its Impact to Chicago Following Sold-Out Frisco Gala Success

Margie Barilla Foundation announces Chicago Gala June 11, 2026 at The Midland Hotel, Chicago, uniting leaders to support foster youth & trafficking survivors

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Margie Barilla Foundation proudly announces its upcoming Chicago Gala on Thursday, June 11th, 2026, at The Midland Hotel, Chicago, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, bringing together community leaders, advocates, philanthropists, and supporters for an unforgettable evening dedicated to changing the lives of children in foster care and survivors of human trafficking.Following the overwhelming success of the Foundation’s sold-out Frisco, Texas Gala on March 26th, 2026, the organization continues to build momentum in its mission to provide critical resources, advocacy, and emergency shelter solutions for vulnerable youth across Texas, Illinois, Nevada, and Washington.The Frisco Gala marked a major milestone for the Foundation, drawing an incredible turnout of supporters committed to creating brighter futures for youth in crisis. The evening highlighted the urgent need for safe housing, trauma-informed care, and long-term support systems while raising vital awareness and community engagement around these important issues.Now, the Foundation is bringing that same passion and purpose to Chicago.“This gala is more than just an event — it is a movement of compassion, advocacy, and hope,” said representatives of the Margie Barilla Foundation. “The support we received in Frisco was truly inspiring, and we are honored to continue expanding our mission in Chicago alongside individuals and organizations who believe every child deserves safety, support, and opportunity.”The Chicago Gala will feature an elegant and inspiring evening experience, including:-A white carpet arrival experience and photo opportunities-Live saxophone entertainment throughout the evening-Hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, dinner, and dessert-A special VIP reception from 5:30 PM – 6:30 PM-Powerful stories and presentations highlighting the Foundation’s impact and future visionGuests will have the opportunity to connect with fellow advocates and supporters while directly contributing to programs and initiatives focused on emergency shelter development and life-changing support services for foster youth and trafficking survivors.The Margie Barilla Foundation also welcomes partnerships with government officials, corporations, organizations, and community leaders who are passionate about making a lasting difference in the lives of vulnerable children and young adults.To learn more about the Foundation and its mission, visit:Purchase tickets or RSVP for the Chicago Gala:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.