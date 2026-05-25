HOLISTIC HEALTH INNOVATOR JENN PAYEUR AND HER BEST-SELLING BOOK, ANCIENT PLANT WISDOM, FEATURED IN THE TOWNSEND LETTER

Top Integrative Health Book: Ancient Plant Wisdom: How to Improve and Maintain Your Health Using Concentrated Plant Stem Cell Remedies Jennifer Payeur with her mentor, Joseph Cannillo, BSc, MS, PhD, DC Nature-Provides Science Director, Dr. Joseph Cannillo

Nature Provides, Jenn Payeur's Groundbreaking Guide to Plant Stem Cell Therapy Earns Recognition in top Integrative Medicine Publication, The Townsend Letter.

This is the kind of nuance that elevates the book above other wellness titles. A thorough, well-organized, and genuinely informative introduction that delivers real value.” — Rudy Shur

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jennifer O'Brien Payeur, holistic health innovator and founder of Nature Provides and the Divine Health Alliance wellness clinic, has been featured in The Townsend Letter, one of the most respected publications in integrative and naturopathic medicine. The feature is a glowing review of her new book, Ancient Plant Wisdom: How to Improve and Maintain Your Health Using Concentrated Plant Stem Cell Remedies.

The review, written by veteran publisher and health book expert Rudy Shur, describes the book as a thorough, well-organized, and a genuinely informative introduction to gemmotherapy, a healing modality that has remained largely invisible in the United States despite long-standing recognition in Europe.

Payeur developed her expertise in plant stem cell therapy under the mentorship of Joseph Cannillo, BSc, MS, PhD, DC a leading authority at Forza Vitale and one of the foremost experts in gemmotherapy worldwide.

Payeur's path to becoming a leading voice in plant stem cell therapy is as remarkable as the practice itself. After nearly three decades as a financial services executive, a stage-4 cancer diagnosis sent her life in an entirely different direction, through illness, recovery, and a deep reconnection with the natural world. That transformation became the foundation of her life's work and ultimately this book.

Ancient Plant Wisdom covers more than 70 plant stem cell remedies and addresses over 100 chronic and degenerative conditions, ranging from cardiovascular disease to autoimmune disorders. The book also explores the psychospiritual benefits of plant stem cell therapy and examines how concentrated gemmotherapy can be used alongside other integrative approaches to enhance their combined effects.

Notably, Payeur devotes an entire chapter to the benefits gemmotherapy can offer pets and animals, a topic rarely addressed in integrative health literature.

The Townsend Letter review highlights the book's unique depth, noting that Payeur's distinction between detoxification and drainage, and her caution that removing toxins without properly opening the body's elimination pathways can be counterproductive, is the kind of nuance that elevates the book above other wellness titles.

In addition to her work as an author, Payeur continues to travel the world as a teacher and educator for both health professionals and laypeople on the use of plant stem cell remedies.

She is also the host of The Wellness Sherpa podcast, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible, YouTube, and Nature-Provides.com.

Ancient Plant Wisdom is available now. The full review can be read at townsendletter.com.

About Jennifer O'Brien Payeur: Jenn Payeur is a holistic health innovator, leading expert in concentrated embryonic plant stem cell remedies, and founder of Nature Provides and the Divine Health Alliance wellness clinic in Weddington, NC. A former financial services executive turned healing advocate, she has dedicated her life to educating others on the power of nature-based medicine following her own remarkable recovery from metastatic cancer.

Media Contact: Billie Flores, Executive Media Assistant, billie@nature-provides.com

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Jenn Payeur and Dr. Joseph Cannillo, BSc, MS, PhD, DC in the Lab discussing Plant Stem Cells

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