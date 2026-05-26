AskMedicalAI Launches 'Aimy' for the Vulnerable 30 Days After Hospital Discharge

Aimy is a multilingual AI health companion designed to help patients and families better navigate the vulnerable 30 days after hospital discharge.

We believe recovery starts at home — and with Aimy, patients and families can feel more supported, informed, and confident during recovery after hospital discharge.” — Marianne Murphy

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, NV, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AskMedicalAI Launches “Aimy” — A Multilingual AI Health Companion Created to Support Patients and Families During the Vulnerable 30 Days After Hospital Discharge

Every day, millions of patients and families leave hospitals overwhelmed with medications, discharge instructions, warning signs, follow-up appointments, and uncertainty about what happens next.

For many families, recovery after hospitalization can feel confusing, stressful, and at times frightening.

Too often, the transition from hospital to home becomes one of the most vulnerable moments in the healthcare journey.

After nearly two decades working in healthcare and witnessing the realities of patient recovery after discharge, Marianne Murphy saw this challenge repeatedly inside hospitals — patients and families doing their best to recover while struggling to navigate life after discharge alone.

She believed recovery at home could be more supported, understandable, and human.

That belief led to the creation of Aimy — a multilingual AI health companion designed to help patients and families navigate the vulnerable 30 days after hospital discharge with greater clarity, confidence, and support.

“We believe recovery starts at home,” said Marianne Murphy, Founder of AskMedicalAI and creator of Aimy. “For nearly two decades, I watched patients and families leave the hospital scared, confused, and unsure of what to do next. Aimy was created to provide simple, accessible educational support for everyday people during recovery — while also helping healthcare move toward better patient understanding, stronger care transitions, reduced avoidable readmissions, and more patient-centered care.”

Designed to support patients and caregivers after discharge, Aimy helps users better understand:

• discharge instructions

• medications

• warning signs and symptoms

• follow-up care

• recovery education

• caregiver support needs

Aimy provides multilingual educational support informed by publicly available, evidence-based healthcare guidelines, trusted medical resources, and publicly available clinical best practices. The platform is designed to improve health literacy and help patients and families better understand complex healthcare information using simple, patient-friendly language while encouraging users to seek guidance from licensed healthcare professionals when appropriate.

Unlike many healthcare technologies designed primarily for clinical or administrative workflows, Aimy focuses on the real-life patient and family experience after leaving the hospital — helping make recovery support more human, accessible, and understandable across languages, cultures, and communities.

AskMedicalAI is publicly listed as a CMS Health Technology Ecosystem Pledgee under the Patient Facing Apps — Conversational AI Assistants category.

AskMedicalAI believes the future of healthcare recovery will not end at hospital discharge. It will continue at home — where intelligent, patient-centered technologies like Aimy support patients and families during life’s most vulnerable moments.

Aimy is currently available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Learn more at:

https://askmedicalai.com

About AskMedicalAI LLC

AskMedicalAI LLC is a healthcare technology company focused on helping patients and families navigate the vulnerable 30 days after hospital discharge — a critical period when confusion around medications, follow-up care, warning signs, and recovery instructions can lead to avoidable complications and hospital readmissions. Its multilingual AI health companion, Aimy, provides educational support grounded in publicly available, evidence-based healthcare guidelines, trusted medical resources, and publicly available clinical best practices to help patients and caregivers better understand recovery at home with greater clarity and confidence. AskMedicalAI is also publicly listed as a CMS Health Tech Ecosystem Pledgee under the Patient Facing Apps — Conversational AI Assistants category, reflecting the company’s alignment with national efforts to improve patient access, health literacy, care transitions, and responsible digital health innovation.

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